BOGOTÁ. Alis Nicolette Rodríguez nervously looks at her shopping list as she prepares in case someone tries to prevent her from entering the supermarket, something that has happened before.

A routine food shopping trip during the quarantine in the Colombian capital Bogotá is fraught with tension for Rodríguez, a transgender and non-binary social work student, due to restrictions specifying separate days when men and women can go out. .

From Panama to Peru, trans people say gender-based quarantine restrictions in some Latin American countries have exposed them to discrimination and violence, as police officers, supermarket workers, and citizens question their right to leave.

The norms are designed to reduce crowds and allow for social distancing. In Bogotá, women can only go out on even days and men on odd days, while transgender people can choose.

However, the rights group Red Comunitaria Trans has received 18 complaints of discrimination since the measure began, including a trans woman from southern Bogotá stabbed by a man who said he went out the wrong day.

“The last time we went out, very tense, very violent things happened,” said Rodriguez, 20, who uses neutral pronouns and started hormonal treatments four months ago. “My characteristics are still very masculinized so people keep clinging to that ‘is that I see a man in their body’, so they grab onto it to deny you who you are.”

Rodríguez assured that the previous Sunday an employee stopped him at the entrance of a supermarket and a policeman asked to see his identification, a request that goes against the explicit instructions of the mayor’s office so that the security forces do not require documentation to prove the gender. during quarantine.

Rodríguez was allowed to enter, but at the exit a teller asked another why “this man” had been able to buy, he recalled. The fact that it is not binary complicates the choice of the day of departure, said Rodríguez, who has chosen those that correspond to women.

“If you don’t wear makeup, with a skirt, if you don’t meet those stereotypes, then you can’t identify yourself or you can’t be in public space,” said Rodríguez, who wore a pink eyeshadow and a shiny silver jacket.

FEAR OF COMPLAINT

Juli Salamanca, director of communications for the Trans Community Network, said that the coronavirus pandemic left trans people particularly exposed because they have to protect themselves from the risk of infection and many other situations.

“Trans people are not only taking care of getting infected, but they are taking care of the violence of the police, the supermarkets and society,” he said.

The measures in Medellín, which restrict exits based on identification numbers, are an alternative to social distancing, by ensuring that some trans people may be afraid to report discrimination due to previous police abuse, he added.

