NEW YORK – The number of people killed by COVID-19 in New York State totaled 109 deaths Thursday, four more than the day before, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this Friday, warning that “no local official can open or close” his region, referring to the statements of the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, who assured this morning that the city could begin reopening the first or the second week of June.

In his daily press conference, the governor indicated that with 225 hospitalizations, Thursday was the lowest day of hospital admissions for COVID-19, marking the third consecutive day below 300.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 28,743 people have lost their lives to the pandemic in the state, a figure that state authorities reduce to 23,083, in part because Johns Hopkins records suspected but unconfirmed cases of death from COVID-19.

“We said it from the beginning, there is only one standard that is determined by the data, it is not a political issue,” Cuomo said of the New York City projections, in response during his daily press conference.

Bill de Blasio assured a few hours before Cuomo’s appearance that the reopening of New York may take place “the first or the second week of June” depending on whether it remains sustained below certain “thresholds” in its indicators of coronavirus.

The mayor explained that the large city at the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis should remain “between 10 and 14 days” – the estimated incubation time – below the 200 new daily hospitalizations, the 375 patients admitted to the ICU and in a proportion of less than 15% of positive cases over the total of residents tested.

Cuomo, who traditionally has maintained a constant tug-of-war with De Blasio, insisted that the last word is with the state, although it opened the door for some specific features to be taken into account in the different regions.

In this sense, Cuomo announced that the Long Island and Mid-Hudson regions will be able to join the next week to those that already began the reopening in the middle of the month if they continue to maintain a reduction in fatalities and carry out the tracking of cases electronically.

