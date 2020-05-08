MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota, – While factories and other businesses

remain closed across the United States, prisoners in at least 40 states

continue working.

Sometimes they make pennies an hour or just

nothing, making masks and disinfectant to help others protect themselves

of the coronavirus.

Those same inmates had their visits suspended.

family members for weeks, but they are charged up to $ 25 for a call from 15

minutes, plus an extra payment if they add credit.

They also pay higher prices to the police station for

the soap they need to wash their hands more often. East

service may have a 100% processing fee.

Randy Serrano has the information.

While the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzes the

economy, leaving millions of people unemployed and many companies at

bankruptcy, the big business that represents the prison system

The world’s largest continues to make money.

“It’s hard. Especially in a time like this,

when you are out of work, you are planning to become unemployed … and you have no money

to send ”, said Keturah Bryan, who every month makes a transfer of

hundreds of dollars to his 64-year-old father who is in a prison

federal in Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, she noted, prisons

they continue to charge small fees for any services.

“You have to pay for calls, emails

electronic, food, ”he said. “For all”.

The coronavirus outbreak has unexpectedly set

the spotlights on America’s prisons whose total population

exceeds 2.2 million people and to which health experts

They consider a kind of Petri dishes for the spread of infections.

Often masks and disinfectant

for hands they do not reach inmates.

They also don’t do tests frequently,

even those with symptoms, despite fears that the virus

can spread to surrounding communities.

And in some parts of the country, who

experience symptoms languish in stifling buildings with ventilation

deficient.

Concerns extend to providers

prison health services, which health experts often accuse

of providing poor care even in the best of times.

Sheron Edwards shares a bedroom with others

50 inmates at the Chickasaw County Regional Penitentiary Facility in

Mississippi.

Due to his previous experiences with the

prison health care provider, Centurion of Mississippi,

there is concern about what might happen if there are coronavirus infections.

“I am afraid that they will simply let us die

here ”, he stated.

When he was in the celebrated Parchman prison several years ago, Edwards said, Centurion allowed him only one physical therapy session after a 6-inch bar and screws were placed in his broken ankle.

“Although it was not a situation that put

my life was in danger, it was serious ”, he stated. “With the COVID-19, I could lose the

lifetime”.

More than 20,000 inmates have been infected and 295 have died across the country, at Rikers Island Penitentiary in New York City as well as various state and federal prisons in smaller cities and towns, according to an unofficial count by the Information Project Behind Bars COVID-19 by the UCLA School of Law.

