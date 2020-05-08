MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota, – While factories and other businesses
remain closed across the United States, prisoners in at least 40 states
continue working.
Sometimes they make pennies an hour or just
nothing, making masks and disinfectant to help others protect themselves
of the coronavirus.
Those same inmates had their visits suspended.
family members for weeks, but they are charged up to $ 25 for a call from 15
minutes, plus an extra payment if they add credit.
They also pay higher prices to the police station for
the soap they need to wash their hands more often. East
service may have a 100% processing fee.
Randy Serrano has the information.
While the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzes the
economy, leaving millions of people unemployed and many companies at
bankruptcy, the big business that represents the prison system
The world’s largest continues to make money.
“It’s hard. Especially in a time like this,
when you are out of work, you are planning to become unemployed … and you have no money
to send ”, said Keturah Bryan, who every month makes a transfer of
hundreds of dollars to his 64-year-old father who is in a prison
federal in Oklahoma.
Meanwhile, she noted, prisons
they continue to charge small fees for any services.
“You have to pay for calls, emails
electronic, food, ”he said. “For all”.
The coronavirus outbreak has unexpectedly set
the spotlights on America’s prisons whose total population
exceeds 2.2 million people and to which health experts
They consider a kind of Petri dishes for the spread of infections.
Often masks and disinfectant
for hands they do not reach inmates.
They also don’t do tests frequently,
even those with symptoms, despite fears that the virus
can spread to surrounding communities.
And in some parts of the country, who
experience symptoms languish in stifling buildings with ventilation
deficient.
Concerns extend to providers
prison health services, which health experts often accuse
of providing poor care even in the best of times.
Sheron Edwards shares a bedroom with others
50 inmates at the Chickasaw County Regional Penitentiary Facility in
Mississippi.
Due to his previous experiences with the
prison health care provider, Centurion of Mississippi,
there is concern about what might happen if there are coronavirus infections.
“I am afraid that they will simply let us die
here ”, he stated.
When he was in the celebrated Parchman prison several years ago, Edwards said, Centurion allowed him only one physical therapy session after a 6-inch bar and screws were placed in his broken ankle.
“Although it was not a situation that put
my life was in danger, it was serious ”, he stated. “With the COVID-19, I could lose the
lifetime”.
More than 20,000 inmates have been infected and 295 have died across the country, at Rikers Island Penitentiary in New York City as well as various state and federal prisons in smaller cities and towns, according to an unofficial count by the Information Project Behind Bars COVID-19 by the UCLA School of Law.
