In recent days, images of long lines of cars, driving for miles on roads in different parts of the country, have been received with commotion in the United States. Inside the vehicles, in a wait that could take several hours, are thousands of Americans looking for food donations.

The crisis caused by the new coronavirus has generated unprecedented demand in the United States

According to organizations responsible for the free distribution of food to people in need, the crisis caused by the new coronavirus has generated an unprecedented demand in the United States. Feeding America, the largest hunger-fighting charity in the country, estimates that at least 17.1 million people will face food insecurity in the coming months, an increase of 46%.

In the past four weeks alone, 22 million Americans have applied for unemployment insurance, according to data released Thursday by the United States Department of Labor, a volume not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Feeding America says 98% of the 200 food banks in its network have seen an increase in demand since March. These food banks are non-profit organizations that receive food donations and act as warehouses and large distribution centers. Each of them works with a network of smaller charities, responsible for passing on donations to the population in need.

“I have never seen such a dramatic increase in the need for (food), and I have been in this industry for almost 25 years,” Lisa Scales, president and CEO of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, food bank in Pennsylvania, tells BBC News Brazil. .

“After the September 11, 2001 attacks, I was in New York. After Hurricane Katrina, I was in Louisiana,” reports Scales. “(The current moment) is really unprecedented. The need is tremendous.”

According to Scales, many of these people are seeking help for the first time in their lives. “They never imagined that one day they would be in line for food assistance.”

Contrast with empty streets

The scenes of huge lines of cars waiting for food are repeated across the country and contrast with images of empty streets in most American cities, where more than 300 million people in 42 states are recommended to stay home to reduce the risk of contagion by the new coronavirus.

As of this Friday (17/04), the United States had already registered more than 690 thousand cases of covid-19, the disease caused by the pathogen, with more than 35 thousand deaths.

To try to maintain the rules of social distancing and to reduce the risk of contagion, many food banks are holding special events of donation of food in system of “drive-thru”, in which the person goes by car until the point of distribution, a A volunteer places a box of groceries in the trunk, and the driver leaves without contact.

At some of the food distribution events organized by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Pennsylvania, the line of cars stretches for miles

At one of these events, organized by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank last week, the double line of vehicles stretched more than two miles, and the police had to help guide traffic. According to Scales, since the beginning of the crisis, his organization has carried out seven food distributions of the type, where more than 8 thousand cars were served and more than 180 kg of food donated.

“Last Friday, in Pittsburgh, we served more than 1,300 cars, but we still had to refuse hundreds of people (because there was no more food). Which is extremely painful,” he laments.

In San Antonio, Texas, the press showed images of an event of the kind in which more than 10,000 families began to line up in their cars before dawn. Others arrived by bus. There was only food for 6,000 families, and many had to leave with nothing.

Organizations across the country report increased demand. A survey conducted by Washington University in St. Louis analyzed requests for information about food donating entities between March 12 and 25 in 23 states. The number of orders was at least double that registered in the same period last year. In some of the states, the volume was up to five times higher.

Food insecurity

According to Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland, a food bank serving the states of Nebraska and Iowa, in the American Midwest, many of the people who are in need of food donations for the first time have lost their jobs recently.

“There are also families who already have a tight budget and who, with the children at home because of the closure of schools, are unable to afford extra meals, since the children used to receive free breakfast and lunch at school” , Barks tells BBC News Brasil.

Many food banks are resorting to food distribution in a ‘drive-thru’ system, in which volunteers place a box of groceries directly in the trunk of the car.

Even before the pandemic, some 37 million Americans were already facing food insecurity, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

In a survey released this month by the research institute at Siena College, 77% of people consulted in New York City, the main epicenter of covid-19, said they were concerned about the possibility of facing serious financial problems because of the crisis, and 41% revealed fear of not being able to afford food costs.

Many Americans have no money saved. According to a study by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank) released last year, if they had an unexpected expense of $ 400 (about R $ 2,100), 27% of adults in the country would need to borrow money or sell something , and 12% would have no way to pay the amount.

Drop in donation volume

At the same time that the number of people who depend on donations to eat has been growing, there is a drop in the volume of food donated by the industry. With many Americans stocking large quantities of food, fearing possible shortages, supermarkets are facing shortages of some products, reducing donations. Restaurants and hotels, which are also an important source of donations, were forced to close their doors because of the coronavirus.

With fewer donations than in normal periods, food banks are forced to buy more products – for which they have to compete with supermarkets. High demand also leads to longer delivery times.

“In March, we spent 675 thousand dollars (about R $ 3.5 million) on the purchase of food. The normal budget for the month would be 73 thousand dollars (about R $ 383 thousand)”, explains Barks.

Feeding America estimates that at least 17.1 million people will face food insecurity in the coming months.

Scales says that, between March and April, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank spent $ 1.7 million (about R $ 8.9 million) on food purchases. In normal times, around $ 600 (R $ 3.1 million) would be spent in two months.

According to Feeding America, 60% of food banks in the country are experiencing reduced inventories and 95% have higher operating costs. The organization estimates that in the next six months, an additional $ 1.4 billion (about R $ 7.3 billion) will be needed to maintain operations.

Logistics problems have also made it difficult to receive donations from farms, despite the fact that they are facing the cancellation of large volume purchases by commercial customers. Many farmers have been forced to destroy excess production, and say there is no way to redirect perishable products to food banks in a timely manner for consumption.

Feeding America and the American Farm Bureau Federation, a group representing large agricultural companies, are asking the US government to help facilitate the transfer of farm surplus to food banks.

Elderly volunteers

There is also the extra challenge of safely distributing food in the midst of a highly contagious virus pandemic. A large part of the food bank’s workforce is made up of elderly volunteers, who are considered at risk.

As a result, many food banks have decided to temporarily suspend the work of volunteers. Feeding America records a 60% drop in the number of volunteers, who usually help with packaging – organizing products for each family in boxes or bags – and in the distribution of food.

According to Larry Scott, operations director at the food bank Three Square in Las Vegas, the crisis has brought about a complete change in the organization’s distribution model.

Food bank Three Square, in Las Vegas, suspended the distribution of food in 170 of the 180 partner entities and started to operate 21 locations on a drive-thru system

The approximately 200 volunteers a day who helped at the main distribution center were told to stay at home. In addition, many of the partner charities are also managed by elderly volunteers and have decided to temporarily close.

“We suspended the distribution of food in 170 of the 180 partner entities. We maintained only the ten largest and most geographically diverse. And we also started to operate 21 distribution locations in a ‘drive-thru’ system,” says Scott to BBC News Brasil.

Scales says the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank has also suspended the work of the nearly 300 volunteers and employees who served in the entity’s main warehouse. For two weeks, they have had support from the National Guard, which is replacing the volunteers and also helping to coordinate the distribution.

According to Barks, the Food Bank for the Heartland has reduced the number of volunteers working in the warehouse daily from 60 to 30, to facilitate social distance. He points out that, before covid-19, the food bank preferred that the beneficiary himself choose the desired items, thus reducing the risk of waste.

“Now, to reduce contact, we are organizing these boxes, which include about 15 different products, such as canned foods, pasta, tomato sauce, etc.”, he observes. “We also supplement (the boxes of non-perishable foods) with fruits and vegetables, milk and bread.”

Barks predicts that food banks will face huge demand for a long period. “The virus will pass. But the economic consequences will remain for months and months.”

