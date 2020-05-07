Amid records in the number of daily covid-19 deaths in Brazil and the adoption of stricter quarantine measures in several regions, a recently released survey points out that 72.4% of people are in favor or very favorable to the entire population stay in social isolation.

Regarding the use of masks, which as of this Thursday (05/07) becomes mandatory throughout the State of São Paulo – from public transport to inside establishments and public places -, 78.7% of the interviewees said partially or totally agree with the phrase: “I feel safer if everyone is wearing masks”.

The survey, carried out on April 30 by a mobile application with 1,700 people across Brazil, is from the startup Behup, which collects data to analyze behaviors. The sampling, according to Behup, is representative of the Brazilian population and has a margin of error of three percentage points.

Brazil has had intense debates about measures of social isolation. While President Jair Bolsonaro defends the population’s return to work, some states and municipalities adopt more restrictive measures in an attempt to contain the advancement of the new coronavirus.

On Thursday, Bolsonaro went to the Supreme Court with a group of businessmen and ministers to push for an end to restrictions on economic activity.

Brazil has recorded more than 600 daily covid-19 deaths in the past two days. The Ministry of Health’s Wednesday bulletin pointed out that the number of officially confirmed deaths exceeds 8,600, and there are more than 127,400 cases of the disease.

In São Paulo, the epicenter of the pandemic in Brazil, the city announced a “megarrodízio” from May 11 to reduce the circulation of vehicles and, consequently, reduce the number of people circulating on the streets.

Inspection of a free market in Belém, which entered a lockdown

In Rio de Janeiro, a study by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) points out that the State may run out of ICU beds (intensive care units) as of May 13. Because of this, the foundation advocates lockdown measures – a more rigid and punishable isolation for those who fail to comply with it.

The late adoption of these measures, according to Fiocruz, “would result in a human catastrophe of unimaginable proportions for a country the size of Brazil”.

In Maranhão, the capital São Luís has been on lockdown since Tuesday; the measure also became effective in Belém and in nine other cities in Pará as of this Thursday. In Ceará, the lockdown will start in Fortaleza this Friday.

In Amazonas, the Public Ministry filed a lawsuit asking for stricter isolation, since the local health system is already collapsing.

Do rules apply to others?



Back to Behup’s opinion poll, 74.7% of respondents said they were concerned or very concerned about contracting the new coronavirus. And 14.9% said they were favorable and 57.5% said they were very favorable for all people to remain in social isolation (totaling the 72.4% mentioned at the beginning of this article).

Only 5.5% said they were not in favor of isolation measures.

What explains, then, the low rates of adherence to quarantines adopted by local governments? In São Paulo, for example, the measurement of the state government based on data from cell phones indicates that, on May 5 and 6, the rate of adherence to isolation was 47% of the population – the rate considered ideal is 70% .

Inspection of vehicles in São Luís, Maranhão, also at lockdown; in research, 74.7% of respondents said they were concerned or very concerned about contracting the new coronavirus

In addition to the difficulties of part of the population in promoting social distance in inappropriate places and the need to work to survive, researcher Danilo Cersocimo, director of public affairs at Behup, also sees “very Brazilian behavior”.

“My interpretation of this contradiction is that, first, there is a notion that social isolation is important, and its defense is politically correct,” he tells BBC News Brasil.

“But there is also a typical Brazilian behavior that ‘the rules are for others’ or ‘I don’t consider myself at (risk behavior)’. It shows our difficulty in complying with social rules and in having a behavior (for the good) collective.”

Think about the medium term



In Cersocimo’s evaluation, other research figures also indicate a possible difficulty in maintaining protection measures in the medium and long term.

While 84.4% of respondents agree totally or partially with the idea that “wearing a mask in public is a sign of respect for others”, only half also partially or totally agree with the idea that “the government should compel people wearing masks in public even when the pandemic has passed “.

“This leads me to believe that if, over the months, there is a perception that the pandemic is under control – and that perception can vary between people – there may be a relaxation (in defense of protective measures)” , opines.

