SÃO PAULO – In view of the advancement of the new coronavirus in the country, which caused the suspension of classes, enrollments for the National High School Examination (Enem) 2020 are maintained. They were opened on Monday, 11, and can be made until May 22 through the institution’s website.

This year, the participant will be able to choose printed proof on the 1st and 8th of November or by digital assessment on the 22nd and 29th of the same month.

The structure of the two forms of application will be maintained, with the tests of languages, codes and their technologies on the first day; essay; human sciences and their technologies.

On the second day, tests on natural sciences and their technologies will be held; mathematics and its technologies.

During registration, the candidate must select a foreign language – English or Spanish. The participant must also include a recent photo, which will be used in the identification process carried out during the race.

THE rate registration costs R $ 85 and payment can be made until May 28th.

Free registration

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) states, however, that it will guarantee the free registration fee to all participants who fit the profiles specified in the Enem notices, even without the formal request of those enrolled.

“The rule applies both to participants who choose the printed Enem and to those who choose the digital Enem and applies, even, to those exempt in 2019 who missed the two days of proof and have not justified absence. The measure is contemplated in the notices nº 33 and nº 34, of April 20, 2020, published by Inep in the Federal Official Gazette of April 22, 2020 “, highlighted, in a note, Inep. For more information, visit the website.

Schedule

May 11

The registration period begins.

The period for payment of the registration fee begins.

The request for specialized service from the printed Enem begins.

May 22

The registration period ends

The request for specialized service from the printed Enem ends.

The period for changing registration data, city of evidence, option of foreign language ends.

May 25

The request for treatment begins with the social name.

May 28

The period for payment of the registration fee ends.

May 29

Dissemination of the result of the request for specialized service from the printed Enem.

1st of June

The appeal period related to the specialized service of the printed Enem begins.

June 5th

The appeal period related to the request for specialized service from the printed Enem ends.

Disclosure of the result of the request for treatment by the social name.

June 8th

The appeal period related to the request for treatment by the social name begins.

June 10

Disclosure of the result of the appeal related to the request for specialized assistance from the printed Enem.

June 12th

The appeal period related to the request for treatment by the social name ends.

June 18th

Disclosure of the result of the appeal related to the request for treatment by social name.

Date to be defined in October

Disclosure of the registration confirmation card, with the test locations.

1st November

Application of the printed Enem | Evidence of languages, codes and their technologies; essay; human sciences and their technologies.

November 8

Application of the printed Enem | Evidence of natural sciences and their technologies; mathematics and its technologies.

November 11

Publication of Enem’s templates in printed form and issue notebooks.

November 22

Enem digital application | Evidence of languages, codes and their technologies; essay; human sciences and their technologies.

November 29

Enem digital application | Evidence of natural sciences and their technologies; mathematics and its technologies.

December 2nd

Publication of Enem’s digital templates.

Date to be defined in January 2021

Disclosure of individual results.

