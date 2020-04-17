Democrat Joe Biden is beginning to receive much-needed help in trying to compete with the gigantic electoral safe of the United States President, Republican Donald Trump, but the ex-president has an immense lag to catch up in the coming months.

Former employees of his former boss, Barack Obama, are planning to raise money for the future Democratic presidential nominee, ex-rivals like Elizabeth Warren are using their donor lists for the benefit of Biden, and, soon, the ex-vice campaign president can strike a deal with the Democratic National Committee that would allow him to receive much larger donations.

These are positive signs for a campaign that works furiously to find ways to attract funding since the coronavirus pandemic left millions of Americans out of work and forced the White House dispute to migrate to a fully digital environment this year.

Even with the new support, Biden still suffers from a considerable financial disadvantage for the November 3 election against Trump, a prodigious fund-raiser who has been raising funds for the vote since 2017.

“I think it is very difficult to raise money right now,” said John Morgan, a Florida lawyer and longtime political donor. “People still don’t know if they are financially ruined.”

This week, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee said they received an impressive $ 212 million this year, leaving the president with $ 240 million in cash.

The Biden campaign has yet to announce its total fundraising in March, but had about 12 million as of February 29, before its decisive victories in Democratic primaries.

Biden was no longer a big fundraiser even before the coronavirus upset the political scene, only succeeding in fact in the final months of the Democratic presidential race.

Now her campaign hopes that statements of support from Obama and former opponents Bernie Sanders and Warren this week will boost the fundraiser, helping it access a wider network of affluent donors.

On Thursday, Biden told donors that the support of former competitors helped him raise $ 5.25 million over two days this week.

Alan Kessler, a Philadelphia lawyer who organized several events for Biden, said the campaign was reluctant to ask people for money in the early stages of the pandemic, which has thrown the country’s economy into its worst retraction in decades.

