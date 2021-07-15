AMFpro condemns Club Santos’ treatment of Santiago Muñoz

Forward Santiago Muñoz has surprised Liga MX by standing firm about not accepting to renew with the Santos Laguna team heading to the Opening tournament 2021, with the aim of being able to emigrate to football in Europe.

Given this, the coach Guillermo Almada and the manager Dante Elizalde They have made the decision to separate the Mexican attacker and not contemplate him heading to the 2021-2022 season of Mexican soccer, waiting for an offer in the old continent.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Tri Olímpico already has a rival for a friendly duel prior to the start of Tokyo 2020

Therefore, the Mexican Association of Professional Soccer Players He has manifested himself against the handling by the senior commanders of the Warriors team and their coach of the decision made by striker Santiago Muñoz.

“We remind footballers that, according to article 18.3 of the regulations on the statute and transfers of FIFA players and article 37 of the FMF transfer and recruitment regulations:” A professional player will have the freedom to sign a contract with another club if his contract with the current club has expired or will expire within six months. “

“It is forbidden for the club to send any player who does not wish to renew his contract to train in a lower category or be removed from the team with the intention of pressuring or intimidating him to renew,” the statement said.

Read also: Club León: William Tesillo and Santiago Ormeño join the Fiera prior to the Champion of Champions

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content