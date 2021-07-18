AMETIC returns to Santander in hybrid format | News | Market

Pedro Mier, President of Ametic.

AMETIC it returns to celebrate its annual meeting in Santander. On September 1, 2 and 3, the Cantabrian capital again hosts the Meeting of the Digital Economy and Telecommunications after not being able to do so last year due to the pandemic. Under the motto ‘Reunion, Recovery and Reinvention’, and in a hybrid way, in person and remotely, professionals and companies from the public and private sector will be given around 19 discussion tables and sessions with more than 90 speakers.

“It is not just about recovering, but about reinventing ourselves,” he said. Pedro Mier, president of the employer’s association. In the first working day will be discussed on European Funds for Digital Transformation and Energy Transition, the impact of the Next Generation EU Funds and the implementation challenges, as well as the sustainable business strategy that needs to be followed, through the intelligent use of energy, without forgetting sustainable mobility, “a real concern for companies today.

In the second day on Recovery, the challenges and opportunities of the development of digital skills for employment, digitization and SMEs, industrial and rural connectivity and the role of Spain in the field of digital content, as well as the role of artificial intelligence inpost Covid-19 recovery .

Refering to third day, will be dedicated to reinvention of the economy. It will discuss reindustrialization and the role of innovation and technological sovereignty, turning innovation, microelectronics, technological sovereignty and quantum technologies into leading themes of the day.

“This 35th edition will serve to meet all of us again and discuss the future of the country and the role that digitization and sustainability are going to play in it.” Likewise, Mier has claimed that “we have the need to successfully implement all recovery plans, to strategically position ourselves in the world of microelectronics and semiconductors and to rethink how we want the future of our industry to be,” Mier stressed.