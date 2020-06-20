Américo registers the name of Karla Luna for the series | Instagram

Thousands of people, relatives and even friends of the late Karla Luna are disgusted before what Américo tries, because it is said that registered his name for the series they plan to do.

It should be noted that previously, the family of the much-loved comedian, Karla Luna, tried to register her name but unfortunately they could not.

This as a consequence that the IMPI official document declares that Américo Garza is the one who has all the rights corresponding to his ex-wife.

A few weeks ago, Karla Panini and Américo Garza grabbed the headlines Once again from the shows and media programs, as they are rumored to be preparing their bioseries.

According to certain rumors, in said bioseries they intend tell your side of the story, this after Américo spoke with TVyNovelas and ensured that the family of Karla Luna is preparing a series on the life and failure of the comedian.

So far, nothing is confirmed, but users on social networks have made their position clear, since they hate the idea to see a story based on the romance of Karla Panini and Américo Garza.

Something that apparently has some potholes after Americo’s revelation by not letting them use his name on it.

And even, Karla Panini assured that the intention of the Luna to see the daughters that she fathered with Karla is a media show, whose sole purpose is to profit.

They have a contract in which they are selling a series that they have been preparing for a long time before. ”

As indicated, Erika, sister of the deceased, tried to register the name, but had no straight.