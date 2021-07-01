Américo Garza accused of child abduction – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The lawyer for Karla Luna’s family, Manuel Jezzini, revealed that Américo Garza has long prevented the family of the late television presenter from seeing the children he and Karla had in common, for which he is accused of the crime of child abduction.

In an interview for the entertainment program ‘Chisme No Like’, Karla Luna’s family lawyer stated that Karla Panini’s current husband could go to jail for not allowing his children to see his maternal family.

“The Attorney General’s Office of the state (Nuevo León), asks a control judge to formulate the accusation for the crime of child abduction, attentive to the fact that it has been preventing and hindering the coexistence of the girls with their relatives,” explained the lawyer Jezzini.

In addition, the jurist announced that the family of the deceased couple of Américo Garza, would be looking for the 36-year-old businessman to be sentenced to years in prison, so that the care of Karla Luna’s daughters would remain under the guardianship of the her family.

This is not without first considering all the options and sanctions that can be attributed to Américo Garza, as well as the fact that a legal trial is carried out in a timely manner, where the family judge issues a sentence.

It should be noted that in recent days, Karla Luna’s sister, Erika, was allowed virtual coexistence with her nephews, but that Américo did not show up for the appointment, so the family could not live together. According to the law of the state of Nuevo León, the children’s aunt had not been allowed to coexist with the minors, because they were not from the first family circle.

The lawyer Jezzini stressed that the family had not wanted to take legal action with strong consequences for Américo Garza, so that Karla Luna’s children would not be affected in the process, but that due to the lack of responsibility of the father, the family will do everything what is in their hands to be able to live with minors.