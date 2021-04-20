America’s Super League: This would be the tournament that would emulate the European Super League

Replicating the European Super League tournament that has caused controversy throughout the football world, in Soy Futbol we carried out an exercise based on the latest ranking published by the Forbes magazine in which the 50 most valuable teams in the American continent were listed, in addition to a cross with the Top 10 of teams with the most followers on social networks to simulate what would be a Super League of America.

With teams from the CONMEBOL and CONCACAF, The American Super League would be made up of teams from the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador and Colombia, with a greater presence of South American teams, with a total of 12 clubs, and 8 teams between Mexico and the United States.

Brazil would have 5 teams, Mexico 5, Argentina 3, United States 3, Colombia 2, Uruguay 1 and Ecuador 1.

According to the value and their number of followers in networks, these will be the 20 CONCACAF AND CONMEBOL clubs that would make up a fictitious Superliga in America.

1. Clube Flamengo (Brazil) 30.3 million followers

14th most valuable club in America with 175.8 million dollars 2. SC Corinthians (Brazil) 23.2 million followers

1st most valuable club in America with 462.2 million dollars 3. Boca Juniors (Argentina) 17.5 million followers

10th most valuable club in America with 213.1 million 4. Club America (Mexico) 17.4 million followers

16th most valuable club in America with 174.8 million dollars 5. River Plate (Argentina) 16.5 million followers

9th most valuable club in America with 219.1 MDD 6. Sao Paulo (Brazil) 15 million followers

17th most valuable club in America with 156.4 million dollars 7. Deportivo Guadalajara (Mexico) 12.5 million followers

6th most valuable club in America with 297.1 million USD 8. SE Palmeiras (Brazil) 11 million followers

2nd most valuable club in America with 424.1 MDD 9. Atlético Nacional (Colombia) 9.2 million followers

It does not appear in the list of 50 most valuable clubs in America 10. Santos FC (Brazil) 8.3 million followers.

25th most valuable club in America with 110.3 million dollars 11.- LAFC (United States)

3rd most valuable club in America with 406 million dollars 12.- Rayados Monterrey (Mexico)

7th most valuable club in America with 281.8 million dollars New England Revolution (United States)

4th most valuable club in America with 351.2 million USD 14.- LA Galaxy (United States)

12th most valuable club in America with 200.1 million USD 15.- Independiente (Argentina)

21st most valuable club in America with 136.3 million dollars 16.- Pumas UNAM (Mexico)

23rd most valuable club in America with 125.3 million dollars 17.- Cruz Azul (Mexico)

35th most valuable club in America with 78.1 million dollars 18.- Deportivo Cali (Colombia)

36th most valuable club in America with 77.6 million dollars 19.- Peñarol (Uruguay)

40 most valuable club in America with 64.2 million dollars 20.- Emelec (Ecuador)

44th most valuable club in America with 57.8 million dollars

Source: This table was made with information collected from the Goal.com and Forbes Mexico sites.

