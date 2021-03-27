America’s most expensive Big Mac is sold in Seattle, Washington



In Birmingham, Alabama, you can find a cheaper burger than in Seattle, at just $ 3.79.

With more than 13,000 McDonald’s locations in the US alone, you can easily find a Big Mac anywhere you crave one. However, although the hamburger will have practically the same flavor no matter where you eat it, its price will be different depending on where you are.

For example, those who eat the Big Mac from McDonald’s in Birmingham, Alabama, will only have to fork out $ 3.79. However, just 4 hours and 40 minutes to the northwest (traveling by plane), In Seattle, Washington, the price of the famous hamburger shoots up to $ 6.39, as reported in Mashed.

The price difference is not in the quality of the ingredients, but rather in the amount of money that the branches pay their employees, which varies from place to place.

In other words, the price of the menu is directly correlated with the official minimum wage of the city and the state in which the restaurant is located..

For example, the state of Alabama adheres to the federal minimum wage of $ 7.25, according to the Department of Labor.

Meanwhile, the state of Washington offers a minimum wage of $ 13.69, and the city of Seattle itself offers an even higher minimum wage, which is $ 16.69 an hour.

For that reason, the hamburger is more expensive here.

In other words, if a restaurant pays its employees a higher minimum wage, the prices of basic products, such as the Big Mac in the case of McDonald’s, will also be high.

