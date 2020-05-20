Anarcofeminist, Emma Goldman He fervently believed that in the collapse of this oppressive system, true freedom. It contributed to give a feminist vision to anarchism and in turn a libertarian dimension to feminism.

Born in the Russia Tsarist on June 27, Emma lived a childhood that would determine her conviction for the fight for a fairer world.

He was born in Kovno, a small anti-Semitic city. Belonging to a Jewish family, he suffered discrimination. Which led his family to take refuge in Jewish ghettos. He considered his father as “the nightmare of her childhood”, because she subdued her mother, making her a submissive woman, tied to traditions and customs.

I was planning to study medicine. At school he was noted for his insight, but was not allowed to continue, and as he finished elementary school, he was private to continue studying. Her father told her that “young women did not have to know too much, they should only prepare a good fish dish, cut noodles well and give the man many children.”

That did not stop her because later she went to work in a factory, getting to know the world of feminism, which led her in 1884 to reject an arranged marriage “at a very good price”, according to her father. She persuaded him and threatened to jump into the frozen Volga River. Achieving his goal he prepared everything to go to United States with his sister, arriving in 1885.

In the United States of America, working in the textile industry, he joined the Libertarian movement. He was on the Haymarkert strike, a peaceful protest demanding the eight-hour workday. Five men linked to communism and anarchism were sentenced to be hanged for the events that occurred. This moment was crucial in Goldman’s life because he understood that “true emancipation did not begin in parliament or at the ballot box.”

His life was full of exiles and arrests by those who tried to silence his revolutionary conviction. In 1893 she was imprisoned for the first time, for defending the expropriation of the goods. In one of his public speeches he said “ask for work, if they don’t give it to you, ask for bread, and if they don’t give you neither bread nor work, take the bread.” She was accused of inciting rebellion, since at that time she also expressed criticism against the American government.

The feeling of injustice moved every fiber of her body, that was what motivated her to follow the revolutionary preaching in public spaces. In 1894 he traveled to Europe to give various conferences, on his return to the United States, he founded the Anarchist Magazine Mother hert, Which was published monthly. There were eleven years of publication, from 1906 to 1917.

In 1916 she was arrested for distributing manifestos in favor of contraception, in 1917 she was arrested for opposing military conscription. He says Nuria Valera, a feminist author, who “arrested her so often that every time she spoke in public she carried a book to read in prison. She was Emma Goldman and her double crime was based on being an anarchist and feminist, proud representative of the women who called themselves Free Women ”.

He shared the pacifist vision in the First World War, since he considered it an act of imperialism. It was also a symbol of innumerable struggles developed against the abuses of the liberal state, more repressive in his time.

It had the merit of taking American anarchism out of the individualistic, Germanist and terrorist swamp into which it had submerged it. Johann Must. He had the ability to identify with all the struggles.

Her contributions to anarchism and feminism were very great. The anarchism it is for free women, “what did anarchy bring to a woman? More than for women, for any other person: everything that she does not have, freedom and equality. ” Freedom for her was the beginning of everything, so she believed in free love, one that could be between people of the same sex, polyamory, a relationship that did not lead to a hierarchy.

The development, freedom and independence of women had to be achieved by herself, freeing herself from the price of prejudice and customs. Contrary to her father’s thinking, she believed that the woman was not a incubatorTherefore, he had the right to refuse to father unwanted children, rejecting social conventions, or the fact that his partner did want to.

Her work as a nurse and midwife of the migrant workers of the Alower East Side, made her understand the essentials of birth control, this would lead her to defend the sexual freedom and economic of women, which made her a pioneer of birth control.

The oppression of women goes through “using the most powerful weapon against her,” as Emma called sexuality. On the one hand we are asexual and on the other the woman’s body was sold through marriage or prostitution, the latter was due to a system unequal and oppressor, even more so with women, since economic and social inferiority is responsible for this activity.

On March 23, 1915, he explained to an audience at “Sunrise club” how to use contraception. Sexual freedom and power decide over his body he was in accordance with an anarchist society, which for his judgment would unleash in a communist economic system.

To this issue of sexual freedom was added the fact that women have to assert themselves as a personality, and not as a sexual commodity in which they were converted by the system. Because by refusing to be a servant of man, of God, of the State, of society and of the Family, she would be able to have a deeper vision by enjoying freedom.

He criticized the movement suffragist of the time, because he did not consider it an important struggle since it was simply a way of being part of the bourgeois structure.

He considered that the anarchism It unleashed in a communist economic system, since they are intrinsically related.

The social structure is based on oppression, since religion, private property and the State are ready to deprive us of the development of being and in turn forces us to respond to the system according to Emma Goldman. The church serves as the dominator of the mind. Private property as dominator of needs that ultimately monopolizes common efforts. He therefore considers, like Prohudon, that private property is theft.

Government, which dominates conduct, is the greatest enemy of equity Social. Considering that every government “is a tyranny because its goal is domination”.

Therefore anarchy is a social order based on freedom, she considered it as the ideal system, but the destructive elements of society (the ignorance) gave way to prejudice and opinion, and not critical thinking.

His thinking is so diverse, and so rich in content that he leaves us a valuable heritage. He understood that the fight was one and against the system that allowed all the barbarities against women, against the worker, the black and all those communities stigmatized. So he tried to unite communists and anarchists.

For being against all authoritarianism, in 1919 she was tried for “participating in the death of the President of the United States”. The future president of the FBI, J. Edgar Hoover Goldman named as “the most dangerous woman in the world.” He described it this way for his ideas that aroused the desire to start a revolution, rather than for “murder”.

In that same year she was expelled and sent to the USSR, which he criticized for having a State that he considered authoritarian and repressive. “My great disappointment in Russia” as she called it. Their fight was against all authoritarianism, repression, and oppression.

It filled feminism with those libertarian values. The anarcofeminism It does not seek demands within a bourgeois society, but the liberation of all sectors of society. Her ideas are still valid, both in feminist and anarchist movements.

“Liberty will not descend to the people, the people must rise to Liberty” -Emma Golman.

Informing is a means that will take us to it.

