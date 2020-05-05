© Provided by Agencia EFE

Washington, May 5 . .- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and main epidemiologist of the US Government, ruled out that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that gave rise to COVID-19 was created in a laboratory, which contradicts the version defended by President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

“If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what there is now (the scientific evidence) it tends very, very strongly towards that (the virus) could not be artificially or deliberately manipulated,” Fauci said in an interview with National Geographic that they collect today. local media.

The expert added that “everything in evolution over time strongly indicates that (the coronavirus) evolved in nature and then jumped between species.”

These statements are in line with those exposed this Monday by the World Health Organization (WHO), which settled the versions that indicate that the coronavirus causing COVID-19 originated in a laboratory in China by confirming that this pathogen ” it has an animal origin. ”

“The coronavirus circulates ancestrally among bats, it is something that we know based on the genetic sequence of this virus. What we need to understand is which animal has acted as an intermediary, that is, it was infected by bats and transmitted it human, “said the head of the WHO Department of Emerging Diseases, María Van Kerkhove, on Monday.

However, President Donald Trump has been insisting that the US government has evidence that the virus originates from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, something that the US Intelligence Directorate has also rejected.

Defense of this theory was added last weekend by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said Sunday that the United States Government has an “enormous amount of evidence” to support President Trump’s claim.

“I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan,” Pompeo said during an interview with ABC News.

