‘America’s Got Talent’

One more week, the talent show ‘America’s Got Talent’ is once again the preferred option for Americans. The space broadcast on NBC in the prime time slot It stands out with more than 8.4 million viewers and 1.2 / 8 points scored. For its part, the CBS network stands out with the reruns of ‘NCIS’ and ‘FBI’ in the same broadcast slot, while ABC, with the special documentary « Let is Fall. Los Angeles – 1982-92 », is consolidated in a third position by exceeding 2.6 million viewers on average (0.4 / 3 points).

Adults 18-49

NBC: 1.1 / 7

ABC: 0.5 / 3

CBS: 0.4 / 3

Fox: 0.3 / 2

The CW: 0.1 / 1

NBC

08:00 – ‘America’s Got Talent’ (8-10 p.m.): 8,442,500 [1,2/8] (1st)

10:00 – ‘World of Dance’: 4,415,000 [0,9/5] (1st)

Fox

08:00 – ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ (R): 1,330,000 [0,4/3] (4th)

09:00 – ‘Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back’ (R): 1,195,000 [0,4/2] (4th)

CBS

08:00 – ‘NCIS’ (R): 5,860,000 [0,5/3] (2nd)

09:00 – ‘FBI’ (R): 4,955,000 [0,4/2] (3rd)

10:00 – ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ (R): 3,875,000 [0,4/2] (2nd)

ABC

08:00 – « Let is Fall. Los Angeles – 1982-92 »: 2,645,000 [0,4/3] (3rd)

10:00 – ‘The Genetic Detective’: 2,735,000 [0,4/2] (3rd)

The CW

08:00 – ‘DC’s Stargirl’: 933,500 [0,2/1] (5th)

09:00 – ‘Marina Franklin: Single Black Female’: 309,000 [0,0/0]