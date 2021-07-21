America’s decline versus China, summarized on a map

The 21st century will probably go down in history as the time when China emerged as First world potency. Faced with the hegemony of the United States, which was born and consolidated in the last century, the Asian giant stands as the main economic and commercial power at breakneck speed pushed, paradoxically, by the pandemic of the covid-19 that originated in its territory.

To the Chinese economy the coronavirus crisis it seems to have not done so badly. Despite the initial strong impact and the total closure of cities like Wuhan in January 2020, the epicenter of the pandemic, managed to control the virus and recovered soon compared to a good part of western economies.

The United States and China are vying to become the main economic power. (LINTAO ZHANG / . via .)

In fact, it is the only one of the great world economies that avoided a recession in 2020, registering a 2.3% growth thanks to a fast and strict reaction and draconian measures to control the movements of people.

Its growing influence is felt throughout the globe, as shown by a revealing map published by The Economist (click on it to see it in full), where you can see how in just 20 years China has managed to get ahead of the United States as one of the main Business partners from most countries in the world, both developed and developing nations.

The Chinese products have overtaken Americans in practically the entire African continent and in most South American countries, as well as in emerging economies such as Russia or India, but also in a good part of developed economies, like Australia or Japan, and in European countries like Germany, Norway, Sweden or Spain.

At the beginning of the century, Chinese participation in international trade did not exceed 25%, while today accounts for almost three quarters of global gross trade.

The pandemic has definitely tipped the balance in favor of the Asian country and it is estimated that finally will unseat the North American economy throughout this decade, according to the British Center for Economic and Business Research (CEBR), which dates the ‘sorpasso’ in 2028, five years ahead of schedule.

The era of China

The Chinese boom has been brewing for years. During the last two decades, the Asian giant’s economy has registered a average growth rate of about 9% driven by its internal development and a population of almost 1.5 billion people. To this is added a strong commercial and investment expansion throughout the world that not only extends its economic influence, but also strengthens its geostrategic position.

An example of his ambition is the megaproject of the new Silk Road, a commercial network between Asia, Africa and Europe, of which more than 70 countries are already part and with the potential to change the old world order.

The initiative presented in 2013 by President Xi Jinping would involve the investment of more than a trillion dollars just for Beijing until 2030 and contemplates a maritime route to optimize the flow from the Pacific to the Mediterranean via the Indian Ocean, as well as a land corridor to connect Asia and Europe.

In most of African countries The Asian giant has been presenting itself as main lender and investor in what experts already call Chin africa. The fruitful two-way relationship involves investment projects in infrastructures, technologies and equipment in exchange for advantageous commercial agreements with access to raw materials and energy resources, as well as the entry of Chinese companies into African markets.

But the Chinese investment and financing flow is multidirectional and has also grown in an extraordinary way in Latin America, where the trade and strategic investments of the Asian country have transferred the US presence.

China is the main trading partner of the largest economies on the American continent, with the exception of Mexico and Canada. What’s more, Beijing has promised investments in Latin America for 250,000 million dollars and in 2017 it was integrated into the Inter-American Development Bank.

Despite the efforts of the Trump Administration, or recently Biden’s, which is even tougher against the Asian giant, China’s commercial dominance is already a reality that expands its influence throughout the globe and counteracts the declining US peso in the world.

The promoter of the largest free trade agreement on the planet, the RCEP for its acronym in English, it is only a matter of time before the Asian country also leads the world economy. It remains to be seen if this also translates into a transformation of the world order in the still incipient 21st century.

