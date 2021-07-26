Americans with Disabilities Act turns 31

15 minutes. This July 26 marks the 31st anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, signed by President George HW Bush in 1990.

This Civil Rights act promotes the inclusion of Americans in all walks of life.

In this sense, it encourages access to equal opportunities in business, employment, transportation and services. Legislation operates at all levels: federal, state and local.

The ADA Act received a set of amendments in 2008 (ADAAA).

The legislation acquired greater relevance with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC website states that people with disabilities may have a higher risk of infection.

According to official figures, it is estimated that around 60 million Americans and 25% of young people suffer from some type of disability.