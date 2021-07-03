Americans Who Would Receive Third Stimulus Check Payments Next Week Of July 5



Stimulus checks for the third round began to be distributed on March 12.

Photo: AzamKamolov / Pixabay

Two groups of Americans would receive payments for a third stimulus check beginning the week beginning July 5 from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

At the moment, the agency is focused on disbursement of money to eligible individuals for whom the IRS did not have information to issue a payment, but recently filed a tax return, as well as individuals who qualify for additional “plus-up payments. ”.

The additional payments or “plus up” have been sending since the beginning of April to recipients who received an incomplete initial amount after an evaluation of the 2019 tax return, but then the IRS received the 2020 one and had to do an adjustment in the amount to be paid.

In a press release Tuesday, the agency released statistics on the number of people who have received “Economic Impact Payments” in each state.

States where the most stimulus checks have been sent by the third round

According to the report, California, Texas, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania rank first for more checks sent to payees.

“Statistics released today provide details on more than 163 million payments worth approximately $ 390 billion,” the office said.

In passing, the entity called on low-income people who are not required to file taxes to do so as soon as possible to process the check or stimulus checks that correspond to them.

“Although payments are automatic for most people, the IRS continues to urge people who do not normally file a tax return and have not received economic impact payments to file a 2020 tax return to get all the benefits. to which they are entitled under the law and which include tax credits such as the 2020 Refund Recovery Credit, the Child Tax Credit, and the Earned Income Tax Credit. File a 2020 tax return it will also help the IRS determine if someone is eligible for an upfront payment of the 2021 Child Tax Credit, which will begin to be disbursed this summer, ”explained the IRS.

Third round payouts They began to be shipped in weekly batches from March 12 after the Biden Administration’s “American Bailout Plan” was approved in the US Congress.

The statute provides for payments of $ 1,400 per individual and the same amount for each dependent regardless of age.

The third law of stimulus states that individuals earning up to $ 75,000 annually; $ 112,500 if they are head of household, and $ 150,000, in the case of married couples, they will receive the full payment without applying a gradual reduction of the amount.

From those thresholds, the reduction will be made for every $ 1,000 that the person generates over the income level that allows them to qualify.

The law further stipulates that the IRS has until December 31 to distribute the totality of the payments corresponding to the third round.