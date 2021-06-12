Americans Who Would Receive Third Stimulus Check Payments From The IRS Next Week Of June 14



File image of paper stimulus checks distributed by the IRS in conjunction with the Treasury Department.

Photo: Jeff Fusco / .

The next week beginning June 14, Americans who were sent an initial payment for a third stimulus check based on their 2019 tax return as well as those who submitted their tax information to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). ) they would recently be receiving money from the agency as part of continuing efforts to deliver all payments to the beneficiaries.

The above are the two groups the IRS focuses on in the third round distribution process since shipments began on March 12 under the “American rescue plan.”

More than 8 million “plus-up” payments for third stimulus check

Most of the payments in the past weeks correspond to the so-called additional payments or “plus up”.

Supplemental payments are sent to people who in early March they received payments based on their 2019 tax returns, but are eligible for a new or higher payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax returns. “These ‘additional’ payments could include a situation where a person’s income was reduced in 2020 compared to 2019, or a person had a new child or dependent on their 2020 tax return, and other situations, “the agency said in a statement on its website.

The IRS has processed more than 8 million of these supplemental payments this year, according to information available on its website.

Also recently the IRS has sent payments to eligible individuals for whom you previously did not have information to issue an economic impact payment, but they recently filed a tax return.

In some cases, these people are not required to file taxes because they generate little or no income; but, in order to receive the stimulus checks due, they submit their information to the agency.

IRS sent more than 2.3 million payments in two weeks

In the most recent round, the twelfth announced by the IRS, the entity disbursed more than 2.3 million payments with a value of more than $ 4.2 billion.

The report this Wednesday covers two weeks of work. The figure brings the total disbursed so far to more than 169 million stimulus checks. “They represent a total value of approximately $ 395 billion since these payments began to be distributed to Americans in batches on March 12,” the office said.

Of the 2.3 million payments, more than 900,000 payments, worth more than $ 1.9 billion, went to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously had no information to issue an economic impact payment, but who recently filed a tax return. .

The batch also includes supplemental payments for people who received checks earlier this year based on their 2019 tax returns, but are eligible for a new or higher payment after an evaluation of their recently processed 2020 tax returns.

“In the last two weeks, more than 1.1 million of these additional payments (” plus-up “) were included, with a value of more than $ 2.5 billion,” detailed the IRS.

IRS has until December 31 to distribute all third round checks

The IRS will continue to schedule round three stimulus checks until all payments are submitted.

The agency has not reported a specific date to complete the process, but under the law approved in the United States Congress, the entity has until December 31 to fulfill its obligation.