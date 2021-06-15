Americans who will not receive a refund under the $ 10,200 unemployment tax exemption



The IRS continues to correct tax returns to send refunds under an exemption of $ 10,200 in unemployment taxes.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

The refund under the $ 10,200 exemption in unemployment taxes processed since May by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will leave additional money to millions of Americans who received that compensation last year, but not all.

The agency clarified that not all beneficiaries of unemployment funds last year who reported that income will receive reimbursement payments.

In some cases, that money could be confiscated for outstanding debts.

As in other instances, the IRS could use refund money for past due federal taxes, for example.

The above is not the only outstanding debt that could lead to Refund garnishment granted under the waiver.

Debts that could leave you without repayment for payment of unemployment taxes

On this, the IRS clarified: “These refunds are subject to the normal rules of compensation. Overdue federal taxes, state income tax, state unemployment compensation debts, child support, spousal support or certain federal non-tax debts such as student loans will be deducted. “

The IRS said it will send a notice to the taxpayer if the refund is offset to pay off unpaid debts.

Some 2.8 million refunds have already been sent by the IRS.

On June 4, the entity announced that of more than 3.1 million tax returns reviewed under the $ 10,200 exemption, it sent about 2.8 million refunds.

In the middle of this monthIn other words, the IRS will soon deliver a new batch of refunds under the provision in the third stimulus bill. The process of correcting returns and sending refunds will be extended until the end of summer when more complex statements will be evaluated.

The exclusion was approved as part of the “American Bailout Plan” that was given way to last March in the US Congress.

$ 10,200 is the maximum amount that can be excluded, not a refund amount

“The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) excluded up to $ 10,200 in unemployment compensation per taxpayer paid in 2020. The $ 10,200 is the maximum amount that can be excluded when calculating taxable income; it is not the amount of refunds, ”the IRS explained on its website.

The $ 10,200 2020 unemployment compensation exemption from income applies to who earned less than $ 150,000 in adjusted gross income.

“You are eligible to exclude unemployment compensation if you received it in 2020 and your modified adjusted gross income (AGI) is less than $ 150,000. The AGI modified for the purpose of qualifying for this exclusion is your 2020 adjusted gross income minus the total unemployment compensation you received. This limit remains the same for all tax states, regardless of whether you are married and file a joint tax return (it does not double to $ 300,000), ”the office added.

About 13 million taxpayers would be eligible for the $ 10,200 exemption

The IRS has identified 13 million taxpayers who may be eligible for the adjustment.

Of that total, some will receive refunds and others will have the overpayment applied to taxes owed or other debts. For some, there will be no change.

These people will be sent a letter, 30 days after their tax return is corrected, explaining the scope of application of the exemption and the amount of the refund, if applicable.

It may interest you: