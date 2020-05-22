Americans Spend Coronavirus Economic Stimulus Check at Walmart, Target, and Best Buy Retail chains have reported increased sales of electronics like TVs and games People are buying, in addition to staples, some other things that make it more bearable time at home

The government has sent citizens an economic stimulus payment of $ 1,200 per adult and $ 500 per dependent child so that they can overcome the complex economic situation due to Covid-19. Although, apparently, several people have decided to spend this money on other products that have nothing to do with basic necessities, food or the rent payment.

Some recipients also appear to have purchased electronics, clothing and toys, according to retailers such as Walmart.

“Let’s call it relief spending, since it was heavily influenced by stimulus dollars, which led to sales increases in categories such as apparel, televisions, video games, sporting goods and toys,” said Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart.

It was not the only store to report this phenomenon, so did companies like Target, Best Buy Co. and even Apple, New York Post reported.

All of these saw sales increase in non-essential items since April, when financial aid began to arrive to taxpayers.

For example, on April 30, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said that the demand for its products had increased “in general.”

In the case of Walmart and Target, they have registered a higher sale of electronic items such as televisions and gaming equipment, but also clothing.

Best Buy reported a similar situation in its stores with computer equipment and games.

“Like many other retailers, we saw a sales benefit during the last three weeks of the quarter, as customers definitely decided to spend some of their government stimulus money on the products and services we provide,” said Corie Barry, CEO from Best Buy.

In any case, all indicate that sales of many discretionary items have improved since mid-April, coinciding with the massive deposit of economic stimulus issued by the government.

“We certainly saw an uptick starting April 15, as those checks reached the entire United States,” said Brian Cornell, CEO of Target.

This change in consumer behavior could be due to the instruction to stay longer at home.

“Parents became teachers,” McMillon said of the situation at Walmart. “The adult bikes began to run out as parents began to join the children. Then a superimposed trend related to DIY and home-related activities started to emerge, ”he explained, adding that not only were they bicycles, but they have also sold more sewing machines, for example.

Apparently, people are acquiring, in addition to basic products, some other things that make their time at home easier.