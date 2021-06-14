Americans plead guilty to participating in the escape of former Nissan president in Japan

15 minutes. The two Americans accused of helping former Nissan president Carlos Ghosn escape Japan while he was free on bail awaiting trial pleaded guilty Monday at the opening hearing of their own lawsuit.

According to sources at the local Kyodo news agency, before reaching the Tokyo District Court, 60-year-old former Green Beret Michael Taylor and his 28-year-old son Peter admitted that they helped Ghosn (67) escape the country. They also pointed out that it was the businessman’s wife, Carole (54), who asked them.

In Japan, those who plead guilty are also put on trial. However, Collaboration with the prosecution may result in lesser sentences or suspension of sentences, without going to prison.

According to the indictment presented by the Japanese prosecution, the Americans helped the former president of Nissan to escape from the house in which he resided in Tokyo while he was free on bail. He was transferred to Osaka prefecture (west) on December 29, 2019 from where he clandestinely took a flight.

To Ghosn they hid it in an instrument case that circumvented airport controls taking advantage of a breach in the system. They then took him to a private plane that took him to Lebanon with a stopover in Turkey. The manager was prohibited from leaving the archipelago under the conditions of his bail.

The case

The businessman, who has triple nationality (French, Brazilian and Lebanese), has since remained in Beirut, which does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.

The Taylors were arrested in Massachusetts (United States, USA) in May 2020 at the request of the Japanese prosecutor’s office. He was extradited to the Asian country in March this year after the US Supreme Court rejected his appeal.

Both remain in the custody of Japanese authorities at the same Tokyo detention center where Ghosn spent more than 100 days before being released on bail.

The one who was one of the most important tycoons in the automotive industry, former president of Nissan, the French Renault and their alliance, was originally arrested in Japan in November 2018. He was charged with financial wrongdoing and breach of trust.

Ghosn was summoned to testify in Lebanon following the issuance of an Interpol red circular at the request of Japan. The former president of Nissan denied the charges and said he was the victim of a plot by the Japanese manufacturer to remove him from the middle when he was negotiating to give greater power to his French alliance partner.