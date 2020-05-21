Americans oppose reopening for fear of second wave of coronavirus. Concern over a second wave of coronavirus infections is bolstering Americans’ opposition to reopening public places, a new poll reveals, even as several state leaders accelerate efforts to return to normal.

Miami World / AP

But supporting the restrictions imposed to control the spread of the virus is no longer overwhelming. It has been eroded in the past month by a growing partisan gap: Democrats are more cautious while Republicans are less anxious, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll.

The poll reveals that 83% of Americans are at least a little concerned that lifting restrictions in their area could lead to more infections, and 54% say they were very or extremely concerned that such measures would lead to an increase in the cases.

“I would like to fix my hair and nails. It’s one of those little pleasures that you take for granted, ”said Kathy Bishop, a 59-year-old Ohio resident who battled pneumonia two years ago. “But I’m going to hold on. It is not worth the risk. ”

About 8 in 10 Americans say it is essential for a reopening that people be placed in voluntary quarantine if they are exposed to the virus. Six in 10 also say that extensive diagnostic testing is essential to reestablish public activities, as well as requiring people to stay two meters (6 feet) away and wear face masks when they are close to others outside their houses.

Almost equally revealing is that nearly half of those surveyed said that a vaccine is crucial before public life resumes. Another third said it is important, but not essential.

The new AP-NORC survey was conducted over the weekend, before news of positive clinical trial results of a vaccine was released. He found that about 6 in 10 Americans are in favor of requiring people to stay home except for essential outings. A third of the country strongly supports that approach.

But support for those measures to contain the pandemic has dropped somewhat in the past month – 80% were in favor of orders to stay home in April. The poll also reveals that 69% are in favor of restricting meetings to 10 people or less, compared to 82% in April.

Those declines are largely due to shifts in attitude among Republicans, as President Donald Trump and Republican governors push for a prompt reopening of business.

Just 45% of Republicans now say they support orders to stay home, while a similar percentage oppose it. A month ago, 70% of Republicans backed those orders. Among Democrats, support is 78%, compared with 91% in April.

Only a third of Republicans say they are very or extremely concerned about the possibility of additional infections if the restrictions are lifted, compared to three-quarters of Democrats.

Fingerhut reported from Washington.

The AP-NORC survey of 1,056 adults was conducted March 14-18 using a sample derived from the AmeriSpeak Panel, designed to be representative of the United States population. The margin of error was plus / minus 4.2 percentage points.