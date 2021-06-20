Americans mitigate coronavirus precautions, study finds

Many Americans are mitigating the precautions taken during the COVID-19 pandemic and resuming their daily activities despite fears that restrictions were hastily lifted, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Investigate.

Miami World / apnews

Most of the people who did it before the pandemic say they have resumed attending bars, restaurants, cinemas, sporting events and other events, as well as travel.

Only 21% express great or extreme fear of a COVID-19 contagion in their inner circle – the lowest level since the pandemic began – and only 25% fear that the lifting of the restrictions will spread the contagion in their population.

Still, 34% of Americans believe that the restrictions have been lifted early, while 27% believe that it was done late. About four in 10 say it was done at the right time.

Everyday life for Americans changed dramatically when COVID-19 swept through the country in early 2020. At the advice of health authorities and governments, people isolated themselves at home – alone or with their families. to avoid being exposed to the virus, which has affected more than 33 million people and caused 600,000 deaths in the country.

During the peak of the pandemic, restaurants, cinemas and stores were closed or reduced their capacity; church services, classes, and government meetings were held virtually, and many employers allowed or mandated work from home. Wearing the mask in public has become the norm in many places and mandatory in some states and cities.

The advent of vaccines has reduced infection and death rates, allowing local economies to reopen and people to return to the activities they used to enjoy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last month that vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask in most places, indoors or out. The most recent data shows that 53% of the population – 68% of those over the age of 18 – have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to the AP-NORC survey, adults who have not yet rolled up their sleeves for the injection are reluctant to do so. Only 7% say they will definitely get vaccinated and 15% say they probably will.

46% of those not vaccinated say they decidedly did not take the injection and 29% say they believe they will not. Those most reluctant to get vaccinated are young adults, evangelicals, rural people, and Republicans.

Many Americans continue to wear masks and take precautions to avoid contact with others, but the percentage has dropped significantly from recent months.

In February, 65% said that they always wore the mask in the presence of other people outside their home. Now, 37% say they do it and 19% say they do it frequently.

The AP-NORC survey was conducted June 10-14 with a sample of 1,125 adults taken from NORC’s AmeriSpeak probabilistic panel, designed to be representative of the US population. The margin of error is plus / minus 4.2 percentage points