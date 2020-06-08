More than a third of Americans misused cleaners and disinfectants to try to prevent coronavirus infection, according to a survey in the United States shortly after President Donald Trump asked in public whether injecting these products could treat Covid disease. 19.

Cleaning food with bleach, using household products or disinfectants with bare skin, and intentionally inhaling or ingesting these products were some of the most reported “high risk” practices in the internet survey, conducted on 4 May, 502 adults reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The lead author said the study was conducted after a “sharp increase” in calls to poison control centers for exposure to cleaners and disinfectants during the pandemic.

In late April, during one of the coronavirus task force appearances, Trump asked scientists whether introducing disinfectant into the bodies of those infected with the virus could help cure the disease, something that horrified health experts. Manufacturers of household cleaners were urged to warn people not to drink or inject their products.

Immediately after the US president’s statement, trends on Twitter turned to the topic, with hashtags like #Disinfectant, #DontDrinkBleach or #InjectDisinfectant.

Just a day after the United States President’s statement, U.S. hospitals reported more than 100 Lysol intoxicated, but Trump defended himself by pointing out that he was being sarcastic about his statements.

The final consequence of this chapter was the suspension of the daily press conferences on the coronavirus, led by the president in the White House.

About 39 percent of respondents reported intentionally participating in at least one high-risk practice not recommended by the CDC to prevent coronavirus infection, including the use of bleach in fresh foods, the application of disinfectant spray on the body and drink or gargle with diluted bleach solutions or soapy water.

A quarter of those surveyed reported having had at least one adverse effect on health during the previous month attributed by them to the use of these products.

The CDC suggested that official prevention messages on Covid-19, which currently focus on hand hygiene and frequent cleaning, should also include instructions on the proper use of cleaners and disinfectants, as well as proper storage. of chemicals out of the reach of children.

Among the limitations of the poll, it is worth mentioning that it was done at a single point in time, after Trump’s statements, and that participation was optional rather than a random sample.

The United States is the country that accumulates the most infections, since it is located in almost two million cases, that is, almost one in three infections worldwide, to which more than 112 thousand deaths are added, while returning to normal .