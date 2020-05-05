© Provided by Clarín

A motorist on an empty street in downtown Topeka. The Kansas home stay orders expire May 3. Credit … Charlie Riedel / Associated Press

By Sabrina Tavernise, Jack Healy, and Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs

When Maine finally announced this week that its beauty salons might reopen, Sarah Kyllonen, a stylist in Lewiston, stayed up late into the night wondering what to do and was overwhelmed.

The virus still frightened him. It seemed too early to reopen. However, his accounts had not stopped coming and his unemployment benefits had not started, so he was beginning to worry about money for next month’s rent.

© clarin.com

A sign for a florist in Minneapolis tells customers that it is open. (Tim Gruber for The New York Times)

Around midnight Thursday, she finally fell asleep. However, he woke up an hour later and didn’t get much sleep after that.

“It is an extremely difficult decision for all of us,” said. ”I want to go back to work. I want to have enough money. I want to see people. But it is difficult because I am concerned that the virus will return. ”

He added: “I can’t stop thinking about it. Its very stressful“

As states begin to relax restrictions on their economy, reopening businesses has not depended on governors or even the president. Donald Trump, but from millions of individuals in the United States who are asked to return to work.

It is not an easy decision. In homes across the country this week, Americans whose governors said it was time to reopen discussed what to do and weighed up what feels like an impossible decision.

If they go back to work, Will they get sick and infect their relatives? If they refuse, will they lose their jobs? What if your salary depends on tips and there are no customers? What will happen to your unemployment benefits?

Until recently, only those designated as essential workers had to face such dilemmas. On Friday, when at least ten other states, including Texas, began suspending orders to stay home or reopen some businesses, more Americans ventured out of their homes to work, but often with a sense of fear that they were being forced to choose between their health and their livelihood.

The vast majority still approve of containment measures as a way to protect public health, but the tremendous increase in claims for unemployment benefits since mid-March has created a counter current: an urgent need for income.

The hyperpartisan dispute between Trump and the governors over resuming activities has not or has confused the way many Americans think about it. They don’t always divide clearly into two political tribes, where Republicans want the restrictions to be lifted and Democrats want emergency closings to continue. Even within each person there may be conflicting instincts.

Andrea Pinson has not received a salary since March 18, the last day of her job at a bingo hall in Fort Worth, Texas, where she was in charge of taking clients’ orders, as well as cooking and serving food. However, earlier this week, he received a short text message from his boss, telling him to report to work on Friday, when Texas reopened restaurants, shops, churches and other hangouts.

© clarin.com

A sign written on a flower shop’s chalkboard solicits customers in Minneapolis on April 28, 2020. (Tim Gruber / The New York Times)

The request was direct – he had to show up at 5 p.m. m.— and Pinson, 33, was undecided on how to respond. If you stayed home, you could lose wages or even your job. If he went to work, he risked contracting the coronavirus and infecting his great-uncle, 73, who lives with her and suffers from some health conditions.

“We definitely need the money, but I don’t want to put his life at risk so we can have money,” he said Thursday. “He had an open heart operation. Have asthma. There is no way I can survive that. I can’t lose it. “

Pinson said the bingo hall would ask customers to wear face masks, but she was sure people would take them off; they would have to do it in order to eat the hamburgers, nachos and other foods that she prepares.

She was inclined to report to work, hoping that people would follow state guidelines and maintain social distancing. If they didn’t, he said, he would probably ask his boss to miss more days.

“I hope I understand”, said. “He and I have a very good relationship. But he just expected me to show up for work. ”

On Friday afternoon, less than five hours before her shift began, Pinson was relieved when her boss wrote to her again to tell her that the bingo hall it was not allowed to reopen.

“I was so anxious about this,” Pinson said. “But now I don’t have to worry about it.”

Unemployment benefits in the states are linked to employment, and workers cannot continue to receive their benefits when their bosses ask them to return, even if they believe that it is not safe to go to work. There are some exceptions, granted by the federal support package known as the CARES Act, that include those who are sick with the virus or care for children whose schools or daycare centers are still closed.

Republican leaders in Iowa and Oklahoma have threatened to withhold unemployment benefits from people who refuse to return to their jobs. In both states, employers whose workers don’t show up have been asked to report them to state authorities so they can stop providing benefits.

As Americans have begun receiving unemployment benefits and economic stimulus plan checks, some of them have freed themselves from having to worry about paying for food and rent, so they have been able to focus on protecting their health.

In Ohio, authorities say the manufacturing industry could start operating on Monday. However, Kim Rinehart, a worker at a transmission factory in Toledo, said she has received no information from her union or company about when she could return to work. You have collected unemployment benefits, as well as $ 600 extra in benefits and it feels good about staying home, mostly due to the state’s limited ability to test and the stealth of the virus.

“If you had a killer in the factory, and you didn’t know where it is, but you knew it was there, would you go back to the plant?” He asked.

“The people themselves are primarily responsible for their safety,” Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota, said this week in announcing a plan to “back to normal”.

Although she never issued a formal order to stay home, Noem said that moving toward a reopening would put power back in the hands of the people, “where it belongs.”

“They are free to exercise their rights to work, worship and fun”, he stated, “or to stay at home and practice social distancing.”

After being hesitant about what to do, Kyllonen, the Maine hairstylist, decided to take the risk. The salon reopened on Friday, but its first day of return will be next Wednesday because the social distancing implies that only five stylists can work at the same time.

She will follow what the state guidelines pages dictate. You will wear a face mask and a face shield. It will make customers wait in their cars. It will ask about your symptoms. It will take your temperature. It will disinfect seats and surfaces, change your towels and gloves.

“I am worried that we are doing this, I hate to say it, too soon,” she admitted. “There are a lot of things we have to do and it’s scary.”

Richard Fausset contributed to this report from Atlanta; Emily Badger, from Washington D.C., and Sarah Mervosh, from Canton, Ohio.

c.2020 The New York Times Company