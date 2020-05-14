Survey found that 37% of unemployed Americans ran out of food last month and that 46% were concerned that they would run out of food

Across the country, fear of not having enough money to eat adds to the anxiety of millions of people getting sick from COVID-19.

The executive director of the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Kate MaehrHe said that he has never seen anything like it: lines that span blocks of people, many with children, moving very slowly to receive food bags in the hope that it will reach them until the next payment of their salary or until they can receive food assistance from the government.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Maehr. “They encounter a series of circumstances in which they have no income and neither do they have food, and everything happened in an instant ”.

The number of people asking for help from their organization and affiliated food banks has increased 60% since the coronavirus pandemic began, which has halted the nation’s economic activity and left tens of millions of people unemployed.

Even those who work often struggle to earn an income. Two out of 10 working adults said that in the last 30 days they ran out of food before making enough money to buy more. A quarter are concerned that this will happen.

These results come from the second phase of the COVID Impact Survey, conducted by NORC and the University of Chicago for the Data Foundation. The survey aims to provide a constant assessment of the country’s mental, physical and financial health during the pandemic.

There is no comparison in the history of the United States of how sudden or severe the economic collapse is: in the two months since the virus hit, more than 36 million jobs have been lost. The national unemployment rate was 14.7% in April, the highest since the Great Depression.

Although many believe that they will work in the coming months, the americansunemployed —Those most likely to report running out of food — are not so optimistic.

The COVID Impact Survey found that about a third of the americans Blacks and Hispanics said that often or sometimes in the past 30 days the food bought did not last and there was not enough money for more, compared to about 1 in 10 americans whites who expressed themselves in this way.

Blacks and Hispanics were also about twice as likely as whites to report that they were concerned about the depletion of their food supply.