Americans boost bonds in stress of Mexican tourism

(Bloomberg) – Bondholders willing to take a chance on bad debtors in Mexico’s tourism industry are reaping the rewards as hundreds of thousands of Americans head south on vacation, defying government warnings about the risks of the pandemic.

The bonds of Grupo Aeroméxico SAB de CV, the second largest airline in the country, have returned 36% this year, while those of the hotel operator Grupo Posadas SAB de CV have gained 27%. That is the best performance among all Mexican corporate bond issuers.

The rally represents a turn in the fortunes of both companies, which went into default at the height of the pandemic last year. Aeroméxico is nearing the end of bankruptcy in New York, while Posadas has yet to reach an agreement with the bondholders. Now, with more Americans heading to the beaches of Mexico, they are destined to keep going strong.

“Certainly after more than a year of quarantines, it feels like we might be at a tipping point where we all need a beach vacation, to be honest,” said Roger Horn, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities America. In New York.

CDC against

However, the guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could not be clearer.

Mexico is marked as “very high” risk in terms of covid-19, and they say that people “should avoid all travel” to the country. There are currently almost 400 daily deaths from covid in the Latin American nation that has vaccinated only 11% of its population.

But when it comes to Mexico’s tourism industry, business couldn’t be better.

The operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV, which oversees airports in tourist spots such as Cancun and Cozumel, registered 2.5 million passengers in March, the highest level since February last year. In March, more than 877,000 international travelers arrived in Cancun, the most in almost a year.

Read more

That provided substantial support to Aeromexico, whose March passenger figure rose to 1.2 million, a 12% increase over the same month a year earlier.

While the bonds have recovered, they are still under substantial pressure. Aeroméxico’s 2025 bonds and Posadas’ 2022 bonds trade around 34 cents on the dollar. In February of last year, Posadas’ debt was trading at around 98 cents, while Aeroméxico’s debt was above 100 cents.

Global boom

Not only Mexican companies are benefiting. Chile’s Latam Airlines Group SA is among the best bonds in the region this year, and even Mexico City’s defunct airport debt has risen. In the US, the return in tourism has boosted the share prices of car lessors Avis Budget Group Inc and bankrupt Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

In more Mexican corporate debt news this week, Alpha Holding SA’s bonds fell the most among their peers, losing more than half their value after the company reported Tuesday night that it would review previous financial statements due to accounting errors. Mexican dollar and peso-denominated bonds also weakened this week.

Meanwhile, swap rates rose after several weeks of declines, even as the peso strengthened and US Treasury yields fell. Inflation figures for mid-April, which were higher than estimates, fueled bets that interest rates are headed higher in the second half of the year.

With inflation topping 6% in mid-April, well above Banxico’s 2% -4% target range, price data will continue to be watched closely. A rebound in the CPI was anticipated in the second quarter, although how quickly inflation eases towards the target range will be key to future rate movements.

Next week, Mexico will release economic activity figures and preliminary figures for gross domestic product for the first quarter that will give investors an early indication of the pace of recovery in the country’s economy. Data on the trade balance and international reserves will also be published.

WHAT TO SEE:

April 26: economic activity April 27: trade balance, international reserves April 30: GDP, net outstanding loans, budget balance

SALE OF BONDS:

Femsa will sell EUR1,200M in bonds linked to sustainability objectives Cetelem will sell MXN2,000M in bonds in dollars on May 12 Ferromex will sell MXN5,000M in local bonds in May U-Storage will sell MXN1,500M in local bonds on May 11 Grupo Bimbo requests quota of MXN20,000M debt Actinver will sell MXN500M in local bonds on April 28 Fiber MTY will sell US $ 155M in dollar bonds on May 20 TIP will sell MXN1,000M in local bonds in April

Original Note: Mexico’s Battered Tourism Bonds Rebound as Americans Head South

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP