“Americans believe that nothing is more important than themselves”: Putin “praises” Biden on returning to Russia after his first presidential meeting



Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin met for more than four hours.

Photo: DENIS BALIBOUSE / .

Joe “Biden is a professional, working with him you have to be very careful not to lose anything. the same it doesn’t lose anything, I assure you ”, said Russian President Vladimir Putin in a conversation with alumni of the Higher School of Public Administration in his country, upon returning from first personal meeting between both leaders, held last Wednesday in Geneva (Swiss).

Biden “It’s cool, he knows what he wants to achieve and he does it with great skill, which is immediately noticeable, “said Putin, evaluating the performance of his American counterpart, whom many have pointed out as not being fully empowered, due to being the person of oldest (78) to reach the US presidency

Three months ago, Biden called Putin “a murderer.” Then, in April, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking on behalf of the United States and its NATO allies, expressed his profound concern about Moscow’s military build-up along the border with Ukraine, and the Washington intelligence community said in an annual report that Russia “presents one of the most serious intelligence threats to the United States.”

Now the Russian president highlighted the importance of the personal meeting he held with his American counterpart: “When people stop talking, reproaches increase and mutual concerns in those matters where they could be avoided ”.

Putin stressed that Biden’s personality has nothing to do with “the image that the press gives of him.” “We define the areas in which we can talk about a possible approach of positions in the future. There are issues that are of absolute interest and priority to both us and the United States, ”he said, quoted by Sputnik News, your government’s news agency.

Instead, Putin was more sarcastic in commenting on Jen Psaki, Biden’s chief spokeswoman. “Her press secretary is a young, educated and pretty woman,” he said, before adding: “She he’s mixing things up all the time. This is not because he is not well educated or has a poor memory. You just know that when people think that some things are secondary, they don’t really focus on this … Americans believe that nothing is more important than themselves. This is his style ”, quoted the Russian news agency TASS as well.

The first meeting of the two leaders was held on June 16 in Geneva. At the end of the meeting they announced that they had agreed to start consultations on strategic stability and cybersecurity.

Putin and Biden also reaffirmed their commitment to the statement made in 1985 by then-US President Ronald Reagan and the leader of the former Soviet Union (USSR), Mikhail Gorbachev, that “A nuclear war is unacceptable, there cannot be a winner and the parties will not fight for military superiority ”.

At the end of the summit it was announced that the Ambassadors of Russia and the United States will finish the “consultations” and will return to their posts soon in Washington and Moscow, respectively, after a recent period of marked tension, in which Putin has been seen to be very close to the Chinese government.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praises US President Joe Biden, calling him a “professional” following historic Geneva summit https://t.co/e4RZcFp0GC – CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 18, 2021