2020 has been tough on the psyche of Americans. People in America are more unhappy than they have been in almost 50 years

AP –

That amazing – but not surprising – conclusion comes from the COVID-19 Monitoring Study, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. It concludes that 14% of Americans say they are very happy, compared to 31% who said the same thing in 2018. That year, 23% said they had felt often or sometimes isolated in recent weeks. Now 50% say that.

The poll, conducted in late May, uses nearly half a century of studies by the General Social Survey, which has collected data on Americans’ attitudes and behaviors at least every two years since 1972. Not less than 29% of Americans are They have expressed happiness in that poll.

Most of the poll’s interviews were completed before the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police, which sparked a wave of protests across the country and a global conversation about race and police violence, adding to feelings of isolation and loneliness that Americans were already facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lexi Walker, a 47-year-old fiduciary living near Greenville, South Carolina, has been anxious and depressed for long periods of time. She moved back to South Carolina in late 2019, and then her cat died. Her father passed away in February. Just when she thought she would go out and socialize to ease her grief, the pandemic came.

« It’s been one thing after another, » Walker said. « It is very hard. The worst thing for me is that after so long, I don’t know what will happen. »

Among other conclusions of the survey on life in the pandemic:

– The public is less optimistic today about the possibility of improving the standard of living for the next generation than it has felt in the last 25 years. Only 42% of Americans think that when their children reach their age, their standard of living will be better. Fifty-seven percent said the same thing in 2018. Since asking that question, the lowest level was 45% in 1994.

The survey of 2,279 adults was carried out from May 21 to 29 with funds from the National Science Foundation. He had a margin of error of plus / minus 2.9 percentage points.