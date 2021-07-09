Americanista welcomes Mexico to Japan

MEXICO CITY.

Several Japanese citizens welcomed the Mexico national team of men’s soccer that will participate in the Tokyo Olympics, but one of them drew attention by unfurling a flag of the America.

The goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa He captured the moment in which the follower had the cream-blue box shirt in his hands.

Likewise, it was possible to see ladies who brought several posters.

“I was waiting for a delegation from Mexico. Welcome to Tokyo. Mexico wins. I believe in you. Good luck”.

The Olympic Tricolor arrived this day in Narita, Japan, and later they moved to Hiroshima, where they will hold their training camps.

Mexico will debut in the Olympic Games against France, on July 22, at 3:00 a.m. Central Mexico City time.

The members of @miseleccionmx arrived in Narita this morning. Soon they will move to Hiroshima, where they will carry out their training camps. See you in a few days at # Tokyo2020! pic.twitter.com/bxJKdX38c2 – メ キ シ コ 大使館 – (@EmbamexJP) July 9, 2021

