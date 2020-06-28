Shantell Pablo sighed deeply and shrugged as he headed back to his 18-wheeler during a break at the Interstate 70 service plaza on Wednesday morning between Lawrence and Kansas City.

« I’m ready for it all to end, » said the 27-year-old trucker from Metairie, Louisiana, who was transporting a load of dry goods from Chicago to Colorado and then to Texas. « This time has been very difficult for all of us, especially truckers. It has put us all under a lot of stress. »

For weeks, the 3.5 million truckers in the United States have become a kind of anonymous heroes, as they are on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, rushing to deliver much-needed food and medical supplies to a prison nation. of panic.

But road warriors face increasing challenges as the virus continues to spread from coast to coast. Restaurants, fast food chains, and even truck stops are limiting access to their dining rooms, often leaving the « drive-thru, » where they cannot maneuver, as truckers’ primary option for getting food.

Some drivers are experiencing long delays in uploads and downloads; others arrive at their destinations only to find the business closed and nowhere to unload their cargo.

And while their work puts them at greater risk of contracting the virus (package handling, travel from one place to another, and constant interaction with the public), they find it difficult to find parking spaces to sleep and even places to use the bathroom or wash their hands. Then when they get home after days or weeks of absence, they face the possibility of taking the virus home.

Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and a former long-distance trucker, said the challenges put truckers’ health and safety at risk.

« Now, every food these truckers eat, they have to eat in their truck, » said Pugh.

Truckers also have customer problems when picking up and delivering, he said.

« They are not allowed to use the toilets nor are they given facilities to wash their hands, » he added.

Another problem, he noted, is not being able to upload and download in some places.

« We have had members who picked up the cargo, went to deliver it and were unable to do so, and then called to take it back to the shipper and now the shipper is closed, » said Pugh. « We are still working on it. »

Pablo, the Louisiana trucker, said many shippers and receivers require drivers to complete and sign a form ensuring they are not sick. He also asks where they have been and if they have traveled to certain foreign countries in the last 14 days, he said.

Another problem, he added: « Shippers and receivers often have hand sanitizers for us to use, and even truck stops do. But good luck trying to find your own bottle. Now, people come to truck stops and buy those things ».

Mirsad Tiric, an owner-operator in Syracuse, New York, stopped to sleep Tuesday night in the service plaza on I-70 on the way to California but revealed that it was difficult for him to find a parking space.

He confessed that he was surprised to see so many people collecting food on Wednesday morning at the McDonalds restaurant there.

« It came from New York, and everything is closed there, » he said. « This part of the country does not seem so safe. People are not staying home as they should and that worries me. I don’t go out to eat anywhere, I just use the bathrooms and wash my hands. »

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association sent a letter last week to President Donald Trump asking for help addressing some of his concerns.

« Truckers are a vital component of supply chains, hauling loads that help keep hospitals ready, manufacturers productive, and grocery stores stocked, » wrote Todd Spencer, president and CEO of the Grain-based organization. Valley, Missouri.

« Unfortunately, our members face many problems that unnecessarily slow down the movement of goods, limit the effectiveness of response efforts, and jeopardize their personal health and safety. »

The United States Department of Transportation (DOT) has taken significant steps to efficiently move essential cargoes across the country, Spencer said, but more must be done to alleviate the problems truckers face.

The main concern, Spencer detailed, is the lack of adequate parking for commercial vehicles. The association also requested that DOT remove hours-of-service requirements that restrict the number of hours truckers can drive, with the exception of a mandatory 10-hour rest period between loads. So far, DOT has lifted the requirements for the shipment of emergency supplies only.

Spencer included in his letter that the refusal of many shippers and recipients to allow truckers to use their toilets, claiming that the action is being taken to control the spread of the virus, is « beyond measure. »

« These claims are both counterproductive and insulting, » said Spencer. « As the most transitory community in the country, truckers should have the benefit of washing their hands after handling cargo, doing paperwork, and checking business equipment to help contain the spread of the virus. »

Spencer told The Star that the organization has had « a kind of dialogue » with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in response to the letter.

Trump, however, thanked truckers during his press conference Monday.

« Thanks also to the hard-working men and women of Federal Express, UPS, the United States Postal Service and the truckers who keep our supply chains and lines alive, » Trump said. « We thank you very much. Excellent work! »

Lawmakers are also taking note.

« There are a lot of people across the country working hard to make sure we have the essential resources or services we need at this difficult time, » Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, tweeted last week. « Truckers are part of them and they don’t get much attention. When they do, they are often underestimated. »

Ohio trucker Thomas E. Miller keeps a diary of his trips that he posts on Facebook.

« The past two weeks have been stressful for everyone, as I am sure the weeks and months to come will also be stressful, » he wrote on March 21. Remember, when you see a driver, many of them spend weeks (sometimes months) away from their families at once, and just a smile and a simple greeting as you pass them on the road works wonders. brighten up the day a little!

Having said all of this, we will continue to work harder to get you the things you need. We are running all day to bring items to store shelves for you, the American people. We won’t stop until the job is done, it’s what we do. «

The American Trucking Association (ATA) emphasized that the industry is more vital now than ever.

« Trucks are moving, delivering products to grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies and other facilities, » the organization said last week, adding that the industry is working hard to keep up with demand for products.

« We remain in close contact with food distributors and partners throughout the logistics network, » stressed the ATA. « There is a lot of food, water, medicine, fuel and, yes, toilet paper, in our supply chains. The empty shelves that are seen temporarily are simply the result of increased demand as Americans rush to stock up. »

Some companies and law enforcement agencies are beginning to step forward to show their support.

Holdenville, Oklahoma police said last week that they would help get food for truckers passing by. In California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Palmdale Station is encouraging residents to offer to buy a trucker a meal if they see them trying to approach a drive-thru.

« Most places don’t allow you to walk to the drive thru, » the department said in a Facebook post last week. « So these truckers have no other way to get a meal. These truckers are the ones who drive through the states and the country to make sure the stores are stocked, and the restaurants have food. The least we can do is buy them a meal to show our appreciation! «

And on Monday, McDonalds announced it would offer sidewalk services for truckers at many of its branches.

The truckers said that while they are enjoying the love, it is sad that a global pandemic has been necessary for many people to appreciate the value of what they provide.

« I feel like everyone is starting to love us now because we are the ones who basically keep things in stores during this time, » Pablo concluded. « I feel truckers should always be appreciated and not just during this period.

« Without truckers, the world stops. »

