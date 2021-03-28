American tourist dies after falling from hotel in Cancun



The events occurred in a hotel in Cancun.

Photo: ELIZABETH RUIZ / AFP / Getty Images

A woman whose identity was not disclosed, but originally from Missouri, died after falling from a hotel in Cancun, where he was on vacation.

The woman was traveling with her son and other high school seniors from the St. Louis area. They all stayed at the Hotel Now Jade Riviera in Cancun.

According to the KTVI channel, the woman fell from the fourth floor and died. The body was found by one of the students, who told the news station about the ordeal.

“We never got the worst things that could have happened, that we could be involved in that. We could see it. It’s really scary, ”he said.

The local authorities continue the investigation, but so far they consider the events as an accident.

“We have been informed that the authorities have determined that the recent tragic incident at Now Jade Riviera Cancun was the result of an accident”a hotel manager told the television station. “We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”

The US State Department confirmed the woman’s death but did not release further details, although it monitors investigations by local authorities.