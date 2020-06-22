The American Webb Simpson, champion of the United States Open in 2012, shone in the last five holes of the last round and claimed victory on Sunday on the RBC Heritage of the PGA Tour, while the Mexican Abraham Ancer finished second.

This was the second golf competition after the three-month hiatus due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

For Simpson it was also the seventh win on the PGA circuit in the United States.

34, the American finished with a card of 64 strokes the day (-7), to total 262 hits (-22), while Ancer did it with 65 (-6) for a total of 263 (-21) .

It was the second win of the year for Simpson, who won in February in Phoenix.

The fourth round began after a two-hour, 47-minute storm that left the players running to finish before dark.

« It was a crazy day, » said Simpson. « I’m speechless right now. »

Ready to jump from ninth to fifth in the world ranking, Simpson made four birdie putts over 10 feet and two 41 foot putts at the 15th hole for an epic closing run.

The Spanish Sergio García and the Chilean Joaquín Niemann finished tied for fifth place with 265 hits each (-19).

Other outstanding Latin Americans were the Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas, at step 17 with 269 hits (-15); Colombian Sebastián Muñoz, at 28 with 271 (-13) and Mexican Carlos Ortiz at 33 with 272 (-12), the latter tied with also Spanish Jon Rahm (272; -12).

Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo and Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello failed the second round cut on Friday.

– Final result of the RBC Heritage tournament of the PGA Tour (Par 71):

1. Webb Simpson (USA) 262 (65-65-68-64)

2. Abraham Ancer (MEX) 263 (69-64-65-65)

3. Daniel Berger (USA) 264 (67-69-63-65)

. Tyrrell Hatton (USA) 264 (71-64-63-66)

5. Sergio García (ESP) 265 (70-65-65-65)

. Joaquín Niemann (CHI) 265 (69-68-63-65)

7. Brooks Koepka (USA) 266 (67-66-68-65)

8. Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 267 (65-69-71-62)

. Justin Thomas (USA) 267 (72-66-66-63)

. J.T. Poston (USA) 267 (67-69-66-65)

. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 267 (67-64-70-66)

. Michael Thompson (USA) 267 (65-69 -66-67)

. Ryan Palmer (USA) 267 (65-67-66-69)

…

17. Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 269 (70-63-69-67)

28. Sebastián Muñoz (COL) 271 (65-69-69-68)

33. Jon Rahm (ESP) 272 (71-67-66-68)

. Carlos Ortiz (MEX) 272 (69-67-63-73)

js-meh / cl