American Sam Burns is the new leader; Rahm passes court

05/15/2021 at 10:57 AM CEST

EFE

American Sam Burns shone with an exceptional record of 62 strokes (-10) at the completion of the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament, of the PGA Tour, and became the new leader with a cumulative 127 (-17) that left him What new leader and two headshots over the Swede Alexander Noren (129, -15).

Noren finished the course with a record of 64 strokes (-8), the second best of the day, which he shared with American Patton Kizzire. South Korean Kyoung-Hoon Lee finished in third place after delivering a signed card of 65 strokes (-7) and reached 130 (-14).

Mexican Carlos Ortiz was brilliant and was the best Latin American of the day by completing the tour with a record of 66 strokes (-6) to accumulate 133 (-11) that allowed him to rise 28 places to sixth.

Colombian Sebastián Muñoz also stood out with a record of 68 strokes (-4) and 134 (-10), which left him in twelfth place along with nine other players.

Another Latin American player who overcame the cut, set at -6, was the Argentine Nelson Ledesma who delivered a signed card of 68 strokes (-4) and accumulated 136 (-8), which allowed him to ascend 27 points to the twenty-seventh.

The opposite of what happened to the Spanish Rafael Cabrera, who reached the second round as third place, but finished the day with 71 strokes (-1) to accumulate 135 (-9) that cost him to descend 19 places to twenty-second .

His compatriot Jon Rahm still did not have his best touch with both long and short shots, but ended the day with a record of 69 (-3) that helped him to accumulate 137 (-7) and pass the cut, which it will allow him to recover and fight for the title over the weekend.

Rahm, who recovered 14 places, finished in the fortieth along with 12 other players, among them the Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan Vegas who finished the day with a record of 72 (even) and lost 33 positions.

Those who could not overcome the cut was his compatriot Sergio García who finished with a record of 75 (+3) and 140 (-4), the same as the Puerto Rican Rafael Campos. Neither did the Argentine Fabian Gómez, who had a record of 75 and accumulated 145 (+1).