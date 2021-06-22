American Rescue Plan: Invest in our children



The American Rescue Plan presented by President Joe Biden in March contains a long series of provisions that favor broad sectors of our community. In my previous column I mentioned several, and then I will follow with others that we have analyzed in a sample Hispanic Federation study.

“A very important measure for our community is increasing the benefits of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP),” says Diana Caba, the federation’s Deputy Vice President for Policy. “Before the pandemic, one in five Latino families lived in a situation of food insecurity. That was made even worse by COVID-19. The Rescue Plan increases SNAP benefits by 15 percent through September 2021 ”.

The Biden bill also funds partnerships with restaurants to provide food for American families, in addition to supporting the food industry and its workers. Likewise, the Plan provides additional funds for nutritional assistance to the vulnerable population of United States territories such as Puerto Rico.

Another measure of great help for many Latino families is the increase in the Child Tax Credit, which will rise from $ 2,000 to $ 3,000 per child (and to $ 3,600 in the case of a son or daughter under six years of age).

“And we must not forget”, details Ingrid Álvarez DiMarzo, Vice President of Public Policy of the Hispanic Federation, “that under the American Rescue Plan this credit covers children up to 17 years of age. At the national level, this change favors the families of no less than 66 million minors ”.

In what is considered the largest government investment in child care, the Plan expands assistance for that activity, helps the hardest hit child care providers cover their costs, and increases tax credits to help cover the cost of child care. children’s.

“Families that qualify will receive as a refundable tax credit up to half of their expenses for the care of children under 13 years old,” says Ingrid Álvarez. “That way, they can receive credit for a maximum of 4,000 for one child, or 8,000 for two or more children.”

If you want more information about the American Rescue Plan before my next column, visit http://www.hispanicfederation.org/americanrescueplan/benefits/

Primary in New York

I remind you that this Tuesday, June 22, we will have a primary election in New York City, in which we will elect male and female candidates for the November general election. The positions to be covered are Mayor; Controller, or Comptroller; Defender of the Town, or Public Advocate; Borough Presidents and Councilors.

In these elections, voting in order of preference will be used, or Ranked Choice Voting (RCV), which allows voting for up to five candidates for the same position.

From the Hispanic Federation we encourage you to participate in this electoral process, the results of which will be crucial for Latinos, who constitute a third of the city’s population.

If you need help, call 311 or our federation at (866) 432-9832.

And get vaccinated against COVID, please.

Let’s celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Hispanic Federation together, and see you next column!

-Frankie Miranda is the president of the Hispanic Federation