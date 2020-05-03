The American model and rapper Chynna Rogers has died this Wednesday at the age of 25 from causes that have not yet transpired. The young woman’s lifeless body was found at her Philadelphia residence as confirmed by her own agent, John Miller, in a statement to the Vibe media outlet: “Unfortunately I can confirm that Chynna passed away. She was deeply loved and we will miss her very much, ”read the statement.

Although for the moment the causes of his death are unknown, it is speculated that it may be related to drug use, although there is no official information in this regard. A few years ago the singer herself admitted her addiction to opiates: “I felt crazy. I didn’t want to be just another statistic. I didn’t want to go out that way. It was stressful making my addiction public, but when you see how many more people are dealing with the same thing… ”, the singer commented in an interview.

Her family and friends were key for the artist to succeed in disengaging from narcotic substances: “I had to go to detoxify, but it was a matter of having a good support system from family and friends” Those same friends and family have been shocked by the news of his death: “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed. ”, his family has written, rapper ASAP ROCKY has also wanted to show his condolences at the terrible loss: “rest in peace, girl,” he wrote on his Instagram.

Chynna was known for her music, but mainly she was thanks to the collaborations with the hip-hop collective ASAP Mob, a group with which she collaborated on various songs. The young woman was a native of Philadelphia where she entered the modeling world at a very young age signing with Ford Models when she was only 14 years old.