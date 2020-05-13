▲ The history of the Buccaneers will change with the arrival of quarterback Tom Brady (pictured) and tight end Rob Gronkowski.Photo Afp

NY. Dr Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert and health adviser to the White House, explained that on the field, football players would be more likely to get Covid-19 because they are under constant physical contact.

This is a respiratory virus. The problem with eliminating the virus is that if I have it in the nasal pharynx, it comes off and I clean my nose with my hand, now it is in my hand. And if I touch my chest or thigh later, it will be there for at least a few hours, he explained.

But if people are in as close contact as football players in every action, then that’s the perfect setup for broadcast.

Fauci indicated that if athletes test negative every week, it does not necessarily mean that they are free of coronaviruses. To give you an example, you are probably reading in the newspapers that there is an infection in the White House. I was exposed to that person. So I got tested immediately and tested negative, but I don’t know if I’m going to be negative in a couple of days. It is almost an impossible situation.

For this reason, the doctor assured that once sports activity returns, the ideal would be for the exams to be done every day; However, given the difficulty of doing something like this, he recommends doing it before and after the games, in order to have greater control.

To be 100 percent sure, you have to be tested every day, but that is not practical and it will never happen. Although you can decrease dramatically by testing everyone on Saturday night and Sunday morning, to see that they are doing well and that only those who test negative play.

Meanwhile, catcher Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers said the franchise story is about to change after the arrival of quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

For the 2020 NFL season, which begins in September, the Buccaneers will play six games in primetime, something that they had not had in their history, but that following the arrival of Brady, the league decided to program them that way and take advantage of the Marshal’s popularity at the National Conference.

Bruce Arians’ wards will begin the campaign against the Saints of New Orleans and Drew Brees; in addition to facing the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chief champions. For their part, the Miami Dolphins reached an agreement with rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for four seasons and $ 30 million.

