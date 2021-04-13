American pilots use virtual reality in their training

04/13/2021 at 10:15 AM CEST

SPORT.es

The Air Force is discovering that experimental virtual reality fighter pilot training is working best for students who want to fly stealth platforms more advanced of the service, although the leaders are not exactly sure why.

Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, 19th Air Force commander within the Air Education and Training Command, said that as the service collects feedback from units accepting graduates of the Pilot Training Next program, which uses virtual reality technology and augmented to train in fundamental aviation skills, it seems than students flying the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Joint Strike Fighter are leaders in this field.

“For whatever reason, they tend to do better in F-35 and F-22 type courses compared to fourth-generation fighters,” Wills said during a panel discussion with reporters Tuesday. In 2018, the service introduced the first Pilot Training Next (PTN) experiment at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, to test students’ skills within an augmented reality space intended to resemble a flight experience.