‘American Pie 5’ has its script ready and is “one of the best” according to Tara Reid

Beware that there could be more ‘American Pie’ after almost a decade since we saw the reunion of the original protagonists of the film in ‘American Pie: The Reunion’. It seemed like this would be the end of the journey for the characters in the popular and successful hooligan teen comedy franchise, but they still have something else to tell us. A fifth installment could be cooking and would have its script ready, as confirmed by one of the main interpreters of the franchise, Tara Reid. Reid, who has played Vicky in the movies, gave this news at the same time that he spoke that the possibility of starting the project was real, although it was not clear when it could start.

He did it when the actress sat down to talk to ET: “It might happen … okay, I can’t tell you when, because I really don’t know when, because we have to get all the actors and at the same time put our schedules together. There are a script. I’ll say it like this, “he said. And it was not enough just with this since it went further to increase the expectation of the spectators with this possible new installment. He has read the script and stated that “it was one of the best” of the franchise and is confident that it will materialize: “It will happen, but I don’t know when,” he said.. Ahead will now have the mission of bringing together the main cast of the four installments seen so far, which make up the main canon of the franchise, which have also made a multitude of sequels in the form of spin-offs for DVD.

And this is being the main barrier that producers are encountering when carrying out the project. Reuniting the cast of Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Mena Suvari, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Seann William Scott and Eugene Levy, as well as Reid, is complicated. But all of them, just as I said, continue to maintain contact today, something that will surely facilitate achieving it: “We are all in contact in different ways. (…) Knowing that the entire cast has maintained contact after so long can surely only be good news for the possibilities of the sequel to ‘American Pie'”, he also stated .

It is not the first time that he talks about the sequel

If all this goes well, the cast would meet again two decades after the release of the original film in 1999. However, this must be taken with a grain of salt. In 2018, Tara Reid herself spoke of this possibility and the desire she had to do it when she met at the Emmy party with directors Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg: “Let’s do the fifth movie, the franchise needs another movie ‘. They replied:’ It will be done! We are going to make another! ‘It will be incredible to come back,” he said.

And already during that same year she hoped to start it: “The film is part of American culture, it is a classic. I am very excited. It’s going to be a great year for me, with the premiere of ‘Sharknado’ and the possibility of shooting another ‘American Pie’ in 2018“, it counted.