Peter Beard was born in 1938 as an aristocrat: the heir of railroad fortunes and tobacco grew up between New York and Alabama and studied at the University of Yale.

He is an artist, photographer, diarist, and writer. Lives and works in New York and Kenya. Two trips to Africa in 1955 and 1960 they took him to work in the Tsavo National Park, located in the south of Kenya and northeast Tanzania. There he photographed the death of more than 35 thousand animals, especially the devastation of the African elephant.

The destruction and mass death – a combination full of beauty and horror – were the central themes of his book, published in 1965, The End of the Game. Critics applauded due to the openness and honesty of his portraits: the reality of hunger and poaching in those African countries. All his photographs serve as a chronicle to review the 60+ years in which you lived or visited Kenya.

Beard grew up in a different New York than today. It was part of the hedonistic scene and rich and attractive from the seventies. I frequented the disco Studio 54 and was friends with Andy Warhol, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Truman Capote, Salvador Dali, and Francis Bacon. He discovered supermodel Iman himself, while his photographs of African nature and women they were printed in magazines and calendars.

While photography has always been his main job, has also made drawings, paintings, and texts. His work often incorporates the technique of collage.

Peter Beard also missing for two weeks. It is not the first time that his life has been questioned: in 1996 he was crushed by an elephant, in addition to the fact that for decades he swam in waters with crocodiles.

Before his disappearance it would not have been reason for alarm nor despair. Beard, attractive and wealthy and talented and privileged, he was also known to be a frequent customer of nightclubs in Manhattan and use recreational drugs.

David Fahey, owner of the Fahey / Klein Gallery, told The New York Times that Beard never cared for his reputation, just explore the world. “I was in a journey of discovery“, He said.

While New York State police officers are no longer tracking in the woods near Beard’s home, the quest to find him continues. Zara Beard, her only daughter, told The New York Times earlier this month that they have not stopped searching and “they are not going to give up“

The photographer, known for portraying the beauty and decay of a part of the continent, he’s 82 years old, dementia, and a slow pace of walking. He is no longer that young man in his twenties living in a camp in Kenya with the skills of surviving wildlife.

The last person to see him alive was his wifeNejma Beard at 4:40 PM on March 31 at her home in Montauk, New York. The residence, made up of several cabins, is located next to a cliff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean at a height of approximately 15 meters.

Nejma appeared to be tired of discussing her husband’s past in 2013 with New York Magazine, stating that her youth had been printed and investigated to exhaustion and now that that part is over, you can have the “peace of mind” to focus on your work.

Ruth Ansel, who has been art director for publications such as Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, and The New York Times Magazine, describes Beard as someone “relentlessly curious”. He stated that he is someone “intuitive and free, but someone who keeps secrets”, adding that “his work is a narrative show, emotionally rich, and visually complex. It exists for to disturb but also to demonstrate beauty in its purest form. ”

An anecdote Ansel remembers is when Beard learned in 1977 that his Montauk home was on fire. Full of 20 years of works, collections, and newspapers, everything was lost. Ansel describes how Beard did not seem to mind and continued working at the time of hearing the news. Later, she moved into the caretaker’s cabin and never rebuilt her home.

That part of Long Island, where Beard has lived for 45 years, was known to be a bohemian fishing village before becoming part of a wealthy vacation area, the Hamptons. The photographer’s house has been the scene of countless parties, several of them with the Rolling Stones, in addition to being his study to work.

The first people who started looking were friends and neighbors nearby to his residence, because it was common for Beard to wander among the properties around him. After less than two hours the police began to help.

For three days the search was extensive: helicopters surveyed the shoreline, while firefighters, police, and rangers scanned land within a two-mile radius full of forests and bushes.

While investigators visited the family’s apartment in Midtown Manhattan on West 57th Street, 118 miles from Montauk, they found no clues or signs of a crime, according to East Hampton Police Captain Christopher Anderson.

The celebrities around Beard are not only his friends but also his clients: Elton John owns several works, while a photograph of two orphaned cheetahs in Nyeri, Kenya, was sold by Christie’s auction house for $ 672,500 dollars in 2017.

After graduating from Yale in 1961, Beard bought 45 hectares of land in Ngong Hills, near Nairobi, and built a camp with her friend, the Danish writer Isak Dinesen or Karen Blixen, whom she also photographed.

With his publications and books like The End of the Game he expected end the romantic, idealized, utopian image of Africa and replace it with a critical view that will result in supporting the conservation of the environment and recognize responsibility of the human being.

Beard’s friends claim that almost never carry a wallet or cell phone, even when he walks outside his property, where last month he was photographed carrying his first granddaughter, Daisy, born seven weeks ago.

Peter V. Rabins, founder of the Johns Hopkins Hospital Division of Psychiatric Geriatrics, says that older adults are sensitive to dehydration, which can worsen cognitive decline and hypothermia if Beard became disoriented and lost in the woods.

While Zara Beard expressed love to his father and gratitude To all those supporting the search in an interview in early April, the family has only released a statement through a spokesperson: continue to hope and praying for his well-being, while they recognize that each day that passes decreases the possibility of their return.

They also asked that think in Peter Beard as the person who is and always lived, a “extraordinary artist, an unreachable traveler, a hero of the conservation movement, a lover of life, Africa, adventure, family and friends“