American Luke List takes the lead by beating Muñoz

07/10/2021 at 6:50 AM CEST

. / Silvis

The American Luke List gave this Friday a whole birdies display that allowed him to ascend to leadership John Deere Classic tournament on the PGA Tour at the completion of the second round and unseat Colombian Sebastián Muñoz from first place by a blow. List made seven birdies on an eight-hole stretch in the middle of his round, his only pair in a 12-foot birdie opportunity on the 15th hole, and recorded 63 strokes (-8), putting him in front of the standings (129, -13) heading into the title fight this weekend at TPC Deere Run.

Muñoz played early and delivered a signed card of 67 strokes (-4) for a cumulative of 130 (-12) that allowed him to occupy second place alone after having been perfect with four birdies. The golfer from Bogota who commented on the course for the second round finished it with 10 pairs.

Former tournament winner, American Ryan Moore, had a chance to catch List until he got into trouble from the 18th tee and bogeyed, giving him a 66 (-5) and leaving him between seven players within two shots of the leader with a cumulative of 131 (-11). That group included fellow countrymen Lucas Glover and Chase Seiffert, each with 63.

In addition to Muñoz, three other Latin American golfers, led by their compatriot Camilo Villegas, the Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas and the Chilean Mito Pereira made the cut, placed at (-4), as did the Spanish Rafael Cabrera. Vegas delivered a signed card of 66 strokes (133, -9) that kept him in twelfth place, shared with five other players. Villegas reached 71 strokes (even) and lost 21 positions to reach 135 (-7) which left him in twenty-fourth place, shared with nine other players. Pereira was consistent with his long shots and they helped him to position himself well on the green to finish the course with 68 shots (-3) and reach 139 (-4) that opened the door to the weekend’s competition, in the that Cabrera will also be there recovered 41 positions by delivering a signed card of 66 (-5) and accumulating 136 (-6) that allowed him to place in thirty-fourth place, tied with 18 other golfers.