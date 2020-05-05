Credit: DEPOSITPHOTOS / MEXSPORT

Carlos Reinosofigure of America that shone with the club during the 70’s, assured that the blue-cream directive I shouldn’t forgive Renato Ibarra despite the fact that the Ecuadorian was one of the best footballers for the capital during the last seasons.

“Not at all (would allow him to return to America). In this country we are experiencing terrible things regarding insecurity due to the lack of respect for women. ¿And this happens in a soccer team? ”, Declared the Chilean in an interview for ESPN.

Carlos Reinoso He claimed that he did not see the video where the Ecuadorian allegedly assaulted his ex-partner. However, he let this issue pass by ensuring that a player with that ‘palmares’ cannot join the club with more titles in Mexico.

Rubens Sambueza has told the Tuzos board of directors his desire to leave the institution to return to Club América, both parties agree and his departure is imminent; Pachuca analyzes to ask Renato Ibarra in exchange, who has already expressed his desire to play with his brother. pic.twitter.com/Mksk9131Zo – Transfer Liga MX. (@TransferLigaMX) April 17, 2020

“I didn’t even want to see the video and I would not let him play. He plays very well and he is a boy that I saw from the outside and I like him very well. But no (can you afford) these things neither in America nor in any team professional ”, he finished.

More than 60 days have passed since Renato Ibarra he was released after accusations by attempted abortion and attempted feminicide on behalf of his once sentimental partner, Lucely Chalá. Despite this, his future in the Azulcrema club remains uncertain.