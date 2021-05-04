American IT mogul Roman Kropachek auctions £ 288,000 worth of NFTs

Roman Kropachek, a renowned tech millionaire with over 20 years of IT experience, has dipped his toes into the NFT space. According to a press release shared with Invezz, Kropachek, who is also a co-founder of the software development company CleverFiles, is selling a “First House on the Moon” NFT on the offshore market.

This NFT will reportedly be sold to the highest bidder and the bidding will start at 72,070 pounds in ether. Kropachek and his team will only keep the ETH equivalent of the sale price (£ 72,070) regardless of how much you get the 3-D digital file.

He shared his opinion with Invezz that they intend to donate additional funds to the US Rocket and Space Center Educational Foundation through this donation, their goal is to motivate the next generation of space innovators and explorers by offering them access to courses in technology, engineering and mathematics.

Explaining his decision to join the NFT craze, Kropachek said:

Experimenting and taking risks is an integral part of my entrepreneurial DNA. I’ve always wanted to create some unconventional products, and with the development of NFT art, the opportunity presents itself. The team and I have spent over 1,500 hours in total working on it and it has indeed turned into a viable house plan, with its interior and exterior design, room layout, materials to be used, and much more.

A bold entry into the NFT space

According to Kropachek, the buyer of First House on the Moon NFT will not only get the original files, but will also be able to enjoy a free day trip to Miami on their yacht as a bonus.

When asked if he and his team had considered sending Elon Musk a personal invitation to the auction, as he is a fan of both NFTs and travels to the moon, Kropachek said:

Quite fun! We did and plan to tweet.

While First House on the Moon NFT is set to help Kropachek make a name for himself in the NFT scene, it is not the only digital art that he intends to sell. Next in line after this auction will be the sale of a series of corrupted images called Corrupted Aesthetics. The series consists of six images, which will be auctioned for £ 36,070 in ETH a piece on the Open Sea market.

Supposedly, Kropachek and his team obtained this collection after CleverFiles data recovery attempts went awry due to file fragmentation, unpredictable internal code mazes, version compatibility mismatch between Disk Drill and macOS, and storage. data corrupted. The result was random, yet distinctive and exquisite images.

Commenting on whether these auctions could cause CleverFiles to add crypto to its balance sheet, Kropachek told Invezz: