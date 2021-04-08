American Idol’s Quindon Tarver dies

Getty Images Quindon Tarver, former ‘American Idol’ contestant, dies at 38

Quindon Tarver, a singer who appeared on two seasons of American Idol, has died at age 38.

The singer died in a car accident in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, April 2. According to People, Tarver was a child star who as a child was in the chorus in Baz Luhrmann’s remake of the 1996 film Romeo + Juliet.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Tarver’s uncle Willie Tarver said: “[Quindon] had an accident; all we know is that he had an accident, he crashed into a wall somewhere in the George Bush [Turnpike]. That is all the information I have ”.

Tarver competed on seasons two and seven of American Idol.

Appeared in Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” video

Tarver was part of the music video for Madonna’s song Like a Prayer, according to The Daily Beast.

Another uncle of the artist, Kevin Tarver, said: “It’s a bit tragic, I actually lost my son in January to police brutality. This latest release from Quindon, ‘Stand Our Ground’, was on behalf of my son. ”

The song in question, “Stand Our Ground” can be seen in this article.

Kevin Tarver added: “He was a loving nephew, he loved everyone, he believed in simplicity. He loved music since he was young and eventually singing took him around the world. That was his passion ”.

Baz Luhrmann shared a tribute on Instagram

On Wednesday, director Baz Luhrmann shared a tribute to Tarver on Instagram, writing: “A beautiful soul has died, my thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Quindon Tarver.”

In 2017, when the singer sat down with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, he said he was working in the insurance industry at the time. “I make sure that all the data in the policies are correct.”

Speaking of his musical education, the late singer said: “I started singing when I was four years old. I started singing in my grandfather’s church. He was the pastor. I just took it and ran with it. It was something that I really liked and I started to love him and I started to connect with him. I just took it and ran with it. It was something that I really liked and I started to love him and I started to connect with him. “

Tarver explained that when he was 12 years old, he landed a major record deal. He was in Los Angeles, recording his second album when he was contacted to be part of the Luhrmann movie.

“The woman I auditioned for at Hollywood Records was now part of the music department at 20th Century Fox. I guess she got the news that she had signed with Virgin, so she reached out to them because they were looking for someone to sing those songs. for the movie, ”he said.

The artist concluded his interview with the medium saying: “… I realize that the reason I went through this was to be able to be that beacon of hope for other people who have gone through that kind of thing. He was used to helping people, letting them know that they can excel. Because, if I can do it, you can too ”.

