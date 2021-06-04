American Idol’s Avalon Young undergoing surgery for brain cancer

ABC / John Fleenor Avalon Young, former American Idol contestant, had brain surgery

Former “American Idol” finalist Avalon Young announced that she was diagnosed with brain cancer in late 2020. The artist announced in May 2021 that she had to undergo a second brain surgery.

According to TMZ, Young was diagnosed with brain cancer after having multiple medical problems in November 2020.

After visiting the hospital due to those problems, Young had a large brain tumor discovered and he underwent 16-hour surgery in February 2021 to remove the tumor, and this time his second operation took place.

Young was a finalist on season 15 of “American Idol.”

Young’s second surgery lasted eight hours

According to People, Young’s second surgery lasted eight hours and was the second of three possible surgeries.

“The tumor mass was very, very large at the time and it was very important for them to get out,” he shared with People before the second surgery. “So with this second surgery, they want to take out as much as they can so that when they continue radiation and chemotherapy, they have a better chance of completely killing all the cancer that is there.”

The young woman also said that she is trying to stay positive, although it is difficult at times.

“I feel like I’m generally angry at the idea of ​​cancer in general,” she told People. “It’s hard to get used to the fact that, at 26, I’m dealing with it, but I’m going to fight it. We are going to get over it and that will be it. “

Young launched a GoFundMe to pay for the surgery

Young launched a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to help pay for his medical expenses for his diagnosis and surgery.

The campaign has an original goal of $ 250,000 and has raised about $ 87,000 as of this writing. The most recent update was released on May 29, 2021, and told donors that Young was discharged from the hospital after an 8-hour brain surgery “that removed more of the cancerous tumor in two sections of her left frontal temporal lobe. ”.

The family will attend the post-operation appointment on June 9, when they will learn the next steps in cancer treatment, according to the update.

Even with everything that was going on in his life, Young took the time to release new music. Young released his EP, “Lush,” on June 1, 2021.

Young first announced his diagnosis on Instagram and then underwent his first surgery, which lasted 16 hours.

“I’ve really had trouble figuring out the right way to share this information with people, but I know it’s time I spoke about it,” he wrote in February. “In November 2020 I started having simple partial seizures. The doctors told me it was my anxiety and they gave me medicines, the homeopathic doctors told me that I had a problem with serotonin and they gave me kilos of vitamins ”.

The young artist added that she had blood tests and tests done, but there were no signs of any problems, until she underwent an MRI.

“About a week later, the doctor called me to inform me that I had a mass legion tumor, in the left frontal lobe,” shared the young woman. “They said the size was as big as a peach and it would need immediate attention.”

