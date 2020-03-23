‘American Idol’ improves and ’60 Minutes’ leads on CBS with a report on the consequences of the coronavirus

’60 Minutes’ leads on CBS

’60 Minutes’ continues to devastate CBS with a report on the economic consequences of the coronavirus and exceeds for the second consecutive week the 10 million viewers. On NBC, the ‘The Wall’ contest is experiencing spectacular growth, gaining more than two million viewers from the previous week.

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ continues to reap good data in the 22:00 slot on CBS, bordering on seven million viewers, which translates to an increase of one million viewers compared to the last installment. Good news also for ‘American Idol’, which grows slightly and continues to remain leader on ABC.

Adults 18-49

ABC: 1,2 / 5

CBS: 0.8 / 4

NBC: 0.6 / 3

Fox: 0.5 / 2

The CW: 0.2 / 1

ABC

07:00 – ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’: 6.74,000 [1,1/5] (2nd)

08:00 – ‘American Idol’: (8-10 p.m): 7,685,000 [1,4/6] (1st)

10:00 – ‘The Rookie’: 5,185,000 [0,9/4] (1st)

CBS

07:00 – ’60 Minutes’: 10,750,000 [1,2/6] (1st)

08:00 – ‘NCIS’ (Replenishment): 6,765,000 [0,7/3] (2nd)

09:00 – ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: 7,355,000 [0,8/3] (2nd)

10:00 – ‘NCIS: New Orleans’: 6,775,000 [0,7/3] (2nd)

NBC

07:00 – ‘The Wall’: 5,010,000 [1,0/5] (3rd)

08:00 – ‘Little Big Shots’: 3,580,000 [0,6/3] (3rd)

09:00 – ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’: 1,965,000 [0,4/2] (4th)

10:00 – ‘Good Girls’: 1,880,000 [0,5/2] (3rd)

Fox

07:00 – ‘The Simpsons’ (R): 1,470,000 [0,5/2] (4th)

07:30 – ‘Bob’s Burgers’ (R): 1,070,000 [0,5/2] (4th)

08:00 – ‘The Simpsons’: 1,660,000 [0,6/3] (4th)

08:30 – ‘Duncanville’: 1,600,000 [0,4/2] (4th)

09:00 – ‘Bob’s Burger’: 1,360,000 [0,6/2] (3rd)

09:30 – ‘Family Guy’: 1,350,000 [0,5/2] (3rd)

The CW

08:00 – ‘Batwoman’: 797,000 [0,2/1] (5th)

09:00 – ‘Supergirl’: 666,000 [0,2/1] (5th)

