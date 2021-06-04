‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Theme, Cast, Spoilers, Date, News

Talking about the next season of American Horror Story is kind of like talking about Christmas after Halloween: You are legally allowed to do it the second it’s over. Okay, there aren’t technically any laws about either of these things, but it has been a very long few months without the spooky anthology series. Naturally, the internet is out here theorizing every little detail of season 10. So let’s examine everything we know so far.

We FINALLY have a premiere date.

While fans thought the brand new season of AHS would premiere in 2020, unfortunately that wasn’t the case. But fear not (or … fear a lot?) Because thanks to the Hollywood Reporter, we just got word that the new season will be airing its first episode on August 25!

Before you start moaning about how it’s such a long ways away, let’s take a step back and think about it. Given how it is a horror-filled show, it only makes sense the new season would debut at the end of the summer. Because really, what’s Halloween szn without American Horror Story?

Production began in October 2020.

Right in time for spooky season (coincidence or nah?), Ryan Murphy confirmed in an Instagram post in late August 2020 that AHS officially began shooting in October 2020. And he also released a hint on what the theme of this upcoming season is .. .

He captioned the photo: “Looks like American Horror Story season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch. Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew. And yes this is a clue. “

Originally, the show was supposed to go into production in March 2020, Murphy revealed to USA Today. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic though, they had to halt it in the name of safety. Bless the fact that we’re back in business, baby !!

You’ll finally be able to stream new episodes on Hulu.

While Hulu is already home to past seasons of American Horror Story, it’ll also be your go-to for new episodes this time around. Beginning in March 2020, Hulu became the official streaming home to FX Networks, meaning new episodes of your fave series are available to stream right after they air on actual television.

The cast is set, and it’s pretty star-studded.

Murphy revealed the AHS season 10 cast members in an Instagram video back in February 2021 in an eerie beachfront video. The most surprising person who will be making an appearance? Macaulay Culkin! What a wild card.

The rest of the cast includes: Sarah Paulson (* chef’s kiss *), Evan Peters (!!!!!), Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

In an interview with TV Guide last year, Sarah Paulson spoke about how difficult it was not being in season 9 of AHS. “It’s hard to not be a part of it. I would love to [return for season 10]. I need to be a part of it again, ”she said.

She also talked about how she missed working with longtime costar and fellow AHS vet Evan Peters. “I would like to do something with Evan [Peters]. I miss Evan and I miss acting with Evan. So I’d love to have that experience again. If he’ll come back, I’m back, ”she commented.

Glad to see her wish come true!

The theme has been revealed.

Leave it to AHS mastermind Murphy to have a plan way in advance! At the American Horror Story 100th episode celebration, the showrunner mentioned that the penultimate episode of 1984 contains a massive hint about the theme of season 10. And best part: he revealed the name of the season in March 2021.

Say hello to … American Horror Story: Double Feature!

As the video suggests, season 10 is actually going to be split into two sets of episodes. One part will be by the seas, while the other will be by the sand. TBD where Ryan is going with this, but hey … I’m down to see what he has planned.

Will season 10 be the end of AHS?

Absolutely not! Could you imagine a life without new seasons of American Horror Story? I don’t want to. Deadline verified that FX will have another three seasons after 10 wraps. “The Disney-owned cable network has ordered installments 11, 12, and 13 of the series from 20th Century Fox Television. The deal was announced by John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, at the Winter TCA press tour. “

Here’s to hoping it runs as long as Law and Order: SVU.

