‘American Horror Story’: Sarah Paulson Admits She Doesn’t Like ‘Roanoke’, And Ryan Murphy Taunts Her

The usual debate. What is the best season of ‘American Horror Story’? And the worst? Each one has its own personal ranking, and that is also the case of the people who participate in the series. Sarah Paulson, for example, hated ‘Roanoke’. Really.

She has told it herself on The Hollywood Reporter Awards Chatter podcast. “The truth is that I don’t like it at all this season”he told podcast host Scott Feinberg about the sixth season of the horror anthology series. “I know people are going to be mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was after I played Marcia, right after I finished it.”

Paulson is referring to Marcia Clark, the prosecutor in the OJ Simpson trial he played in the first season of “American Crime Story,” also by Ryan Murphy. It is precisely the role for which she has won her only Emmy, although she has been nominated seven times, five of them for roles in ‘American Horror Story’.

“I was so disappointed in the overall experience because I felt like I had entered a new place within myself in the sense of what I thought was possible, in the sense of what I would like to see that I can do. I felt trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to make ‘American Horror Story’“admits the actress.” Even though it is my home, and I have always loved it, it was the first time I felt the desire to go to Ryan and say, ‘Please put me on the bench this time.’

Even so, Paulson also starred in the series’ following season, ‘Cult’, the most political of all.: “I wanted to be there for everything we had been through as a country. I liked the idea of ​​reflecting what we were experiencing. And enough time had passed.”

Ryan Murphy takes it for a laugh

After 10 years of working together on three different series, including ‘Ratched’, it is clear that Sarah Paulson and Ryan Murphy have the confidence to say these things to each other. The funny thing is that Paulson is so honest in public as to admit that he did not like working on a season of ‘American Horror Story’. In any case, it doesn’t seem like it bothered Murphy much..

The creator has thrown a taunt at his colleague in an Instagram post. Paulson posted a “selfie” to promote a blouse, and Murphy commented, “Weren’t you wearing this wonderful shirt back in ‘Roanoke’ season? JAAAAA”. The comment, immortalized in a screenshot on Bleeding Cool, has more than 3,000 likes and the actress responded with several laughing emojis.

And they have a lot to release together, to start another season of ‘American Horror Story’ entitled ‘Double Feature’, and another of ‘American Crime Story’ on the Monica Lewinsky case. Here Paulson will play Linda Tripp, and as we saw a few months ago she will be very physically changed.